Ayurvedic herbs are the ultimate stress and anxiety relievers: Here's how to use them

Right from being isolated at home to remote working making it challenging to strike a healthy work-life balance, not being able to meet friends and family, or even simply step out for a stroll, the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on our physical, mental, and social wellbeing, paving the way for increased stress levels and widespread anxiety. But what can we do to keep this at bay?

The answer lies in Ayurveda – a 5000-year-old science of healing. Ayurvedic herbs are renowned for their inherent healing properties that can not only ward off stress and anxiety but also help boost overall health and wellbeing. That said, here are some of the ayurvedic herbs that can work wonders in relieving your stress and anxiety, helping you clear your mind, and contribute to good health.

Brahmi

An ancient herb that has been used by healers for over 3000 years, Brahmi extract is known for combating stress while also boosting memory functions. Typically used as an oil for massaging onto the scalp to relieve stress and help us relax, Brahmi can also be consumed in the form of tea or capsules. Regular usage of this herb has been shown to keep stress and anxiety at bay effectively.

Ashwagandha

A herb backed by a rich tradition, Ashwagandha helps boost memory, maintain blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and curb anxiety and stress by elevating our mood. Ashwagandha also promotes sleep and balances energy in the body. It can be consumed as tablets, with milk or warm water, powder, or in the form of capsules. Ashwagandha can also be consumed as a tea with a drizzle of honey for added flavour.

Vacha

A miracle herb discovered by the sages of ancient India, the root of Vacha is known for its relieving properties for various mental health issues. Having a calming effect, the herb promotes good sleep and calms anxiety. Vacha can be consumed as a powder mixed with water after meals. One can also apply a paste made of Vacha powder and water on your forehead to ward off stress.

Bhringraj

An excellent herb that can be consumed as tea, Bhringarj helps detoxify the body and energizes your brain by supplying oxygen and increasing blood circulation to it and has a calming effect. Also known as false daisy, Bhringarj oil has been known to help with hair fall, dandruff, dry scalp, and grey hair, and makes hair lustrous and healthy.

Jatamasi

Also known as Spikenard, Jatamasi is an anti-stress and anti-fatigue herb. Its roots have therapeutic properties and work wonders on a stressed mind. Keeping our mind and body free of toxins, this herb provides a sense of stability and boosts brain functions.

While the aforementioned herbs revitalise our mind and body, allowing us to relax, stress and anxiety are also largely related to our lifestyles, and today, our lifestyles are extremely hectic and chaotic. It’s important to focus on our wellbeing – take frequent breaks, do a digital detox, have a balanced, nutritious diet, and get adequate sleep. These will further boost our health and wellbeing – something that is much-needed in today’s scenario.

About the author: Mr. Nikhil Maheshwari, Director at MPIL Wellness.

