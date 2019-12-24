Baby Care Tips: Use THESE tips to take care of your baby during the winter season

Winter season can be very harsh on us and especially on the little infants who have a tiny developing immune system which cannot protect them well. This means that we need to take the necessary steps to care for our little ones during the winter season.



We all love this chilly winter season but sometimes it can get really tough to handle the chills of the winter season. Winter is the time when we all absolutely love staying curled up in our warm beds at home as opposed to anything else. After all, who wants to deal with the harsh winter chills and we all hate falling sick and struggling with a cough and cold during the winters. But what happens when you have a new baby who is still growing up. It's very important to care for your baby the right way during winters because their immune system is not well developed and still developing which makes them more vulnerable to colds and cough and infections which can be very difficult to deal with. This is why it is essential to take steps to prevent such problems and protect your little baby from falling ill due to the harsh winter season.

Here are some easy steps to take care of your baby during the winter season:

1. Use a humidifier or a heater to keep your baby's room warm. During the winters the rooms too tend to get cold and it's always best to maintain a normal temperature of the room your baby spends the maximum time in. Invest in a good heater or humidifier to maintain the room temperature as well as keep the air in the room from getting too dry.

2. Use a good moisturiser to keep your baby's soft and sensitive skin healthy. The harsh winters can take a toll on your baby's skin and irritate him or her. This is why you need to use a good lotion or cream to keep your baby's skin nourished and supple.

3. Don't forget to give your baby a well-deserved massage daily and use a good moisturising oil for the same. Massaging helps your baby grow and develop better and stimulates blood flow and also boosts immunity. Moreover, using a nourishing oil can also be very good for your baby's skin.

4. It's very important to ensure that your baby is dressed in the right clothing. Keep your baby warm and comfortable at the same time. Do not wrap your baby up in too many warm clothes as it may make him or her feel stuffy and restrict movement which will, in turn, irritate your baby. Stick to good quality thermal clothes and keep your baby warm and comfy.

5. It's very important to remember that you are the one person who constantly touches your child and you may easily transfer germs to your child. Maintain your own hygiene during winters to keep your baby safe and protected from germs and infections. Wash your hands and sanitize them before holding or touching your baby. Your sweaters can be a breeding ground for germs. Change into fresh clothes as soon as you get home before you hold your baby. Ensure that anyone who holds or touches the baby sanitizes his or her hands before doing so. Avoid going close to your baby or holding him or her too much if you've caught a cold. Try to use a face mask in case you do have a cold or cough.

