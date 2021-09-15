Baby feeding schedule: Know how much should a newborn eat

Parents need to prepare and maintain a feeding schedule for their babies according to their age. As your baby's stomach is small in the beginning and can only hold 1 to 1 ½ teaspoon of liquid at a time but it stretches and grows as he or she grows older. Sometimes, it can get difficult to understand how much to feed your child.

However, if you're bottle-feeding for any number of valid reasons, it's a little easier to measure.

Feeding schedule for breastfed babies

It is recommended to provide 8 to 12 feedings per day for the first few weeks. It is essential to not let your baby go for more than 4 hours without feeding at first. As your baby grows and your milk supply increases, he or she will be able to consume more milk in less time at each feeding. That is when you may notice a more predictable pattern.

Though different babies have different capacities to eat, for the majority of children feeding them 7 to 9 times per day from 1 to 3 months, is advisable. From 3 months, feedings occur 6 to 8 times per 24 hours, from 6 months, your baby will feed approximately 6 times per day. Nursing may be reduced to four times per day by the time the child reaches 12 months. The introduction of solids around 6 months helps to meet your baby's extra nutritional needs.

Feeding schedule for bottle-fed newborns

Bottle-fed newborns should eat on demand. On average, this happens every 2 to 3 hours. A typical feeding schedule might be every 2 to 3 hours for a newborn and 2 months child, it can be every 3 to 4 hours. From 4 to 6 months, it should be every 4 to 5 hours and by the time the child reaches 6 months and above, every 4 to 5 hours is advisable.

Feeding schedule for both breastfed and bottle-fed newborns

Babies under a year old should not be given liquids other than formula or breast milk. This includes juices as well as cow's milk. They don't provide the necessary nutrients and can upset your baby's stomach. When you start offering a cup of water, you can introduce it around 6 months.

Baby cereal should not be added to a bottle. It may pose a choking hazard. Until about 4 to 6 months of age, a baby's digestive system is not mature enough to handle cereal. You may overfeed your child.

Modify your expectations based on your baby's specific requirements. Premature babies are more likely to feed based on their adjusted age. Consult with your doctor about the best feeding schedule and the right amount for your babies to consume.

How to know that the child is hungry or full?

Scheduled feedings recommended by your paediatrician are best for babies born prematurely or with certain medical conditions. However, parents can look to their babies for hunger cues, referred to as feeding on demand or responsive feeding.

Some of the signals like putting hands inside the mouth, licking, opening the mouth, being fussy about something indicate that your child is hungry. On the other hand, overfed babies may experience stomach pains, gas, spit-up, or vomit, and are more likely to develop obesity later in life. It is preferable to offer less than they desire. This also allows babies to recognize when they are full.

Most babies can tell when they're hungry and when they're full. You simply need to present them with the appropriate options at the appropriate time and pay attention to their cues.

About the author: Dr Sunil Puraswani, Neonatologist and paediatrician at Motherhood Hospital Indore.

