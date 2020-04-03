Bacterial Vs. Viral Infections: Here are the differences between the two you should know about

Bacterial Vs Viral Infections: Don’t know whether you have a bacterial or viral infection? Here are the differences that might help you to determine the illness.

Both bacteria and viruses are the most common causes of diseases in humans. They both are very small particles and they both cause infection. They can cause mild to serious infections but what are the differences between the two? Bacteria are tiny, single-celled organisms that thrive in a diverse environment, including the human body. They have a variety of shapes and are extremely diverse. But not all bacteria are harmful only a few can cause an infection in humans.

Viruses, on the other hand, are even smaller than bacteria. Just like bacteria, they are diverse and come in different shapes and with different features. They need a living host such as humans or animals to thrive. A virus enters the cells of the body and sometimes even kills some of these cells.

Here are the differences between bacterial and viral infections you need to know about.

Bacterial Infections

Depending on the type of infection, bacterial infections can be acquired in several different ways. Most bacterial infections are contagious – spreads from person to person. The most common ways it spreads include physical contact with a person with a bacterial infection, from a pregnant mother to child or coming in contact with contaminated surfaces then touching your nose or mouth.

Bacterial food poisoning, tuberculosis, bacterial meningitis, Lyme disease, tetanus, gonorrhoea, UTIs (urinary tract infection) are some of the common bacterial infections.

Viral Infections

Viral infections also spread from one person to another, in the same way, a bacterial infection spread. A person can also contract it from the bite of an infected insect or coming in contact with contaminated surfaces.

Common cold, measles, viral meningitis, warts, Zika virus, chickenpox, influenza, HIV are some of the common viral infections.

Bacterial or Viral, w hich one is more dangerous?

Definitely, a bacterial infection. Bacteria are living organisms and they reproduce by splitting in half and some even double up over time. So, don’t let their size fool you, they can be extremely harmful for a human body. Most of the bacteria present in our body are healthy, but the dangerous ones can cause serious illnesses.

Viruses, on the other hand, spread when they come in contact with a host cell. But once the body comes in contact with a virus, it multiplies and spreads throughout the body. However, the body’s immune system can ward off these viruses before they attack your body.

Treatment

1. Both bacterial and viral infection are susceptible to sanitizer and hand soaps. Studies have shown washing your hands properly can kill bacteria as well as viruses. It is also important to touch the face, in either case, you avoid infections from spreading.

2. Bacterial infections can be treated with antibiotics, whereas viral infections cannot. Antibiotics are only effective in bacterial infection but consuming too much of them can make you resistant to antibiotics.

3. Some viral illnesses can be treated with antiviral medication, but not all. Vaccines, however, work for both bacterial and antiviral diseases.

4. In most cases, people recover in both cases but people with underlying diseases have a higher risk of developing complications from these infections.

