Bad posture not just affects your back; Find out 7 surprising ill effects of it

Bad posture is harmful for your health. But how? Read on to know more.

You must have heard a thousand times to sit straight or not slouch your back. But did you listen to this advice or hushed them aside? Sitting at the desk for long hours or looking at your smartphone all day long or lounging on a couch, whatever the reason may be, poor posture can be a huge problem for your health. It can be worse for people with chronic pain.

Turns out, a bad posture can alter the shape of your spine, which over time can lead to serious health issues. When your spine is not able to maintain proper balance (its job) then it becomes unable to function properly. Having a poor posture can put stress on your muscles and joints, forcing them to overwork and cause health issues. If you still think that slouching your back while walking or sitting is not a problem, think again!

Check out these 7 surprising ill effects of a bad posture that you should know about.

Hinders Breathing

Your diaphragm needs to have space to contract and release for you to breathe properly. Proper body alignment helps a person breathe optimally.

Affects Abdominal Health

Slouching your neck, shoulders and back can compress your digestive tract and affect your metabolism and your ability to process food properly.

Aggravates Knee Pain

Bad sitting or standing posture can increase stress on your knees, which can trigger knee pain. It can be detrimental for those suffering from arthritis.

Worsens Mood

You might not believe it but the way you sit and stand can have a major impact on how you feel. It can trigger a bad mood and lower your self-esteem.

Leads to Shoulder Pain

Bad posture contributes to shoulder pain, unhealthy tightness in the muscles and lower back pain.

Makes you Feel Lethargic

When you have a poor posture, it can add to the stress and strain which can make you feel lethargic.

Bad Headaches

Bad posture equals tight neck muscles and excess pressure on the spine, which can lead to headaches.

