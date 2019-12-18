Baking Soda: THESE are the benefits of this kitchen ingredient

Baking soda, which is usually used in cakes and other baked goods is also great for health. Read below to find out some amazing health benefits of baking soda and also why you should consider using it.

Baking soda, a popular kitchen ingredient, is used widely in baking and other products. But did you know that this kitchen ingredient is much more than just cooking? Yes, there are some benefits of baking soda that you are unaware of. This sodium bicarbonate is not only used in baked goods, but it also has a health and beauty benefits. It is power-packed with antacid properties and is known to be an alkalising agent.

Baking soda is not only a great exfoliator, but it also has antiseptic properties. It is used for cleansing and has several other benefits for skin and hair. It is known as nahcolite that is a part of the natural mineral natron and contains large amounts of sodium bicarbonate, which has been used for quite some years now.

Read below to find out how using baking soda can help you get rid of some health issues.

Works well for acidity:

One of the most popular benefits of baking soda is that it acts as a neutralising agent. Acidity is a common issue nowadays, and sodium bicarbonate in baking soda neutralises the stomach acid and relieves the symptoms of acid reflux and other stomach issues.

Helps with the smooth functioning of the kidney:

Baking soda reduces acid levels in the body and helps to maintain the pH levels. Research published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology states that the rate of decline in kidney function was reduced in patients who took baking soda in comparison to those who didn't take baking soda.

Helps with joint pains:

High levels of uric acid causes body pain, arthritis and gout. Baking soda helps neutralise the excess acid and is an effective remedy.

Good for dark lips:

Baking soda, which is known as a cleaning agent, works well for dark lips too. In a bowl, add honey and baking soda and mix it well. Apply it on your lips and let it sit for at least 3 minutes. Post that, wash it with water.

Helps with teeth whitening:

Baking soda helps us achieve pearly white teeth. It removes the plaque on teeth and helps in removing discolouration due to its alkaline power.

Helps with urinary tract infections:

Baking soda and water is known to act as a protective wall against urinary tract infections; it is due to its ability to reduce acid levels in urine.

Credits :NDTV FOOD

Read More