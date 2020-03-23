Bamboo Shoot Health Benefits: Here's why it should be added to your diet to reduce the risk of cancer

Bamboo shoots are the edible parts of the bamboo species. It is packed with anti-cancer agents that can remove the free radicals from the body. So, check out the health benefits of bamboo shoots to add this to your regular diet plan to stay healthy.

Bamboo shoots or Bamboo sprouts are the edible shoots of many Bamboo species. They are generally crisp and quite similar to asparagus. Bamboo shoots, popularly known as the 'King of Forest Vegetables,' is a seasonal delicacy for many regions of China, Taiwan and South-East Asian countries. For cooking this veggie, it is highly recommended to boil them partially or soak them in water overnight because it may have cyanide that needs to be removed.



Bamboo shoots are available in fresh, fermented and canned forms and have been quite popular in recent years for being highly nutritious for our health. This veggie comes with anti-cancer agents for which it should be added to our regular diet to ward off the free radicals, which can produce dangerous carcinogens in the body. So, let's check out the health benefits of Bamboo shoots.

These are the health benefits of Bamboo Shoots. Check them out below.



1- Bamboo shoots are packed with tyrosine, arginine, histidine and leucine which are a good source of amino acids. Tyrosine facilitates the biochemical metabolism in our body as it's a major constituent of adrenals which are important for the metabolic activity.

2- For having phenolic acids, bamboo shoots are a potential source of antioxidant properties. Phenolic acids have anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory qualities that reduce the risk of several chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

3- The fibre and phytosterols in Bamboo shoots can reduce fat and cholesterol levels in the blood. Hence, it's healthy food for patients with lifestyle-related disorders.

4- The dietary fibre present in Bamboo shoots can effectively control blood pressure, hypertension, obesity and protect us from coronary diseases and carcinogens.

5- Bamboo shoots are rich in anti-inflammatory and analgesic or pain-killing properties. Bamboo shoots juice is used as a medicine to heal external wounds and ulcers.

6- The vitamins and minerals in Bamboo shoots are highly effective to improve the immune system of our body. They can even delay the neurodegenerative disease making the body strong from inside-out.

7- Regular consumption of Bamboo shoots promotes a healthy reproductive system by curing numerous problems like irregular menstrual cycle, heavy bleeding after delivery, infertility, reducing labour pain and inducing puberty among young females.

8- Bamboo shoots also act as an appetizer and a natural detoxifying agent providing energy to the body. The salt tablets made from these shoots help to absorb the therapeutic elements like copper, zinc and iron. The tablets can also eliminate impurities and heavy metals from the body.

9- The juice of pressed bamboo shoots contain protease activity that helps in the digestion of protein. It also helps to clean wounds and maggot-infected sores and ulcers when mixed with palm-jaggery.

10- The sap from the shoots is used to cure jaundice.

Here's how you can include bamboo shoots in your meals

1- Boil the bamboo shoots and then it can be used for making different preparations. You can serve boiled bamboo shoots with butter and soya sauce.

2- Add bamboo shoots to soups, stews, salads and gravies.

3- Bamboo shoots pickles are available in the market that can be consumed as a delicious snack.

