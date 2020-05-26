Banana Flour: Nutrionist Rujuta Diwekar shares about this best kept secret of Indian kitchen

Banana Flour: Nutrionist Rujuta Diwekar took to her Instagram page and shared about one of the best kept secrets of Indian kitchen. Read on to know the recipe and health benefits of banana flour.

There are no double thoughts that bananas are extremely yummy and healthful. They should be eaten on daily basis as they provide several essentials nutrients that are required for several bodily functions including digestion, heart health and weight loss. The best part is that they are not only nutritious but also available throughout the year and quite inexpensive. Their color, size and shape may vary as per region, however, the most common one which is available is the Cavendish. They are green when unripe and turn yellow after they mature.

Speaking of their extremely good nutrition profile, they are loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, magnesium, copper, manganese, fiber and protein among others. They help to fight, alleviate and prevent several diseases including blood pressure, asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart health and gut health among others.

We know about the fruit and we include both raw and ripe bananas but many of us hardly know about plantain or banana flour. Were you aware of it and what are the recipes you prepare to let us know in the comment section below?

Many health enthusiasts who are following a gluten-free, paleo or primal diet or those who have celiac disease and looking for alternatives to wheat flour then you can add this flour. Banana flour has been used in parts of Africa and Jamaica as it is a cheaper alternative for wheat flour for years now.

Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares about banana flour:

She took to her Instagram handle to share about the same. She shared a photo of Thalipeeth prepared from Banana flour and wrote," 1. Mood booster 2. Fertility booster 3. Immunity booster 4. Digestive aid 5. Gut integrity keeper 6. Hormone regulator. Well, there are at least a dozen more reasons why you must eat the banana, in all its forms - kaccha, ripe, overripe & it’s a flower."

"But one of the best kept secrets of an Indian kitchen is the banana flour. Where raw bananas are skilfully peeled and then patiently sundried and crushed to make flour. It’s then turned into a thalipeeth or flat bread on an iron skillet and enjoyed with freshly grated coconut chutney or a freshly pounded til chutney. It’s the kind of food that’s fit for the goddess within. The shakti or the feminine power of action in every being. Banana Zaroor khana. Don’t miss the banana plant in the background Requesting my mom @rekhadiwekar to post the recipe."

Her mother Rekha Diwekar shared the recipe on her IG profile. Check out the recipe right below.

Step 1

Prep of banana flour

Take raw bananas.

Remove the skin.

Cut horizontally to make One fourth inch pieces.

Sundry for 2_3 days.

Grind to make flour.

Store in a tight lid bottle.

Step 2

Take one Katori of the flour.

Mix with one Katori of smashed potatoes.

Add green chillies, jeera powder (if you like), roasted peanut powder, salt according to taste.

Add water to make dough.

Make small balls and spread over iron /cast iron Tawa. Shallow fry using ghee.

Serve with coconut chutney.





What are your views on the same? Will you make this thalipeeth from banana flour? Let us know in the comment section below.

