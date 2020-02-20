Bananas for Diabetes: Can people suffering from diabetes eat this fruit? Find out

Bananas for Diabetes: Can diabetics include bananas in their diet? If yes, how often and what are the other factors? Read on.

Diabetics have to take care of the diet the most as consumption of any food item directly impacts either positively or negatively to the blood sugar levels. And we all know, the maintaining right blood sugar level stable is of utmost importance. Coming to the daily diet, one should include food items that have a low glycemic index and do not lead to high blood sugar levels. Today we are talking about Banana which is one of the commonly available all-season fruits.

Many diabetics are curious to know whether they can eat this fruit or no. They are loaded with nutrients however, many don't eat the same as they also have fructose (sugar which is available in fruits) and they think that the same can spike the blood sugar. Bananas are rich in carbs and foods which are rich in carbohydrates increase the blood sugar levels rapidly.

Banana is low on GI scale

A medium-sized banana has around 14gm of sugar and 6 gm of starch and the same can directly hamper blood sugar. However, they are low on the GI scale and are rich in fiber as well. The glycemic index value of the fruit is around 42- 62 (depending on the ripeness). For the unversed, low GI food items cause blood sugar levels to rise slowly and not quickly. So, the bottom line is that diabetics can eat bananas, however, one should eat it in moderation. A small banana twice or thrice per week is safe for the diabetics. It is important to include this fruit in your diet as they are packed with fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals which promotes health. Also, while eating banana one should also consider its portion size.

Portion size matters:

The portion size of the bananas also matters a lot. For instance, the impact on the blood sugar level of a larger banana will be more. This portion-size effect is known as the glycemic load. Glycemic load is calculated by multiplying the glycemic index of a food by the number of carbs in per serving, then dividing that number by 100. If the score is less than 10 then it is low. If the score is more than 20 that means it has high GL.

Instead of ripe bananas, one can go for the green or unripe ones as the contains resistant starch, which doesn’t raise blood sugar. The same may even improve long-term blood sugar control. If you don't like unripe bananas and want to include riped ones only then try and include them with foods such as nuts and yogurt which can help to slow down the absorption of the sugar.

All in all, for diabetics fruits, are also important including banana as they are healthy, however, be mindful of the ripeness and size of the banana.

NOTE: Check with your physician before adding bananas in the diet as carb-containing foods can affect people's blood sugars differently.

