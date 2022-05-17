15 Bath salts to relax your muscles with just one soak in the bathtub

Amidst summers, every human being often comes across too much stress, irritation and itchiness. The scorching heat, hot waves and sweat are the three things that people wish to keep at bay. Meanwhile, ‘Let's take a bath!’ is one of the sentences that is repeated a hundred times in a day. Of course, a bath refreshes your mind, energises you, unwinds your stress and most importantly makes you squeaky clean. But people who often tax with time and are on their toes, need the addition of relaxing agents while taking a bath. This is when bath salts come in picture. Bath salts are essential like skincare products and soaps that not only calms you down but combats every kind of muscle pain and stiffness.

Wish to know everything about bath salts and its power packed effects? Roll over and peep into the world of bath salts.

Bath salts are the best way to combat muscle pain and stiffness. Bath salts are crafted by skilled manforce in a laboratory. They are similar to the chemical cathinone.

Bath salts are a class of drugs that have plenty of health and medical benefits. They usually come in three forms such as white powder, granules and crystals. The crystal form of bath salts are more commonly found than the rest. They are meant for a relaxing spa.

Bath salts are made up of magnesium sulphate. They are popularly known as Epsom salt. Bath salts are generally used for medical purposes. Epsom salts are naturally found mineral compounds of magnesium and sulphate. In the contemporary era, bath salts are crafted by man and so there might be an addition of few other ingredients.

There are various ways to use bath salts. You can use it as a relaxing agent, for foot soaking as well as for gardening. According to your need, pour in a cup or two of bath salts. Two cups of bath salts are enough to soak yourself in a bathtub filled with water. Pouring it in running water can dissolve them quickly. You may also add essential oil to the water for an aromatic bath experience. Remember! Always read the directions of usage for 100 percent effectiveness.

Below is the list of the top 15 bath salts that will help in relaxing your muscles and unwind your stress in the most natural way. Cleanse your body and pave the way for extreme beautification. Just one soak in the tub and bid adieu to sprains, aches, pain and stress.

1. Healthgenie 100% IP grade Quality 5kg Epsom Salt

This bath salt will detoxify your body in the most refreshing manner. It will relieve muscle pain, aches and any skin irritation. It dissolves quickly in warm water and improves your skin by flushing out toxins. The key benefits of using this bath salt is that you can enjoy a foot soaking session, bath, spa and shower.

Why pick Healthgenie 100% IP grade Quality 5kg Epsom Salt?

This bath salt is worth the penny. It offers so many at-home benefits. It exfoliates dead skin cells and dislodge blackheads. With 4.3 out of 5 star ratings, this bath salt is a must have. It delivers what it claims.

Price: Rs. 2,499

Deal: Rs. 599

2. Kimirica Lavender Bath Salt

This bath salt comes with an aromatic flavour of lavender. It is 100 percent vegan and paraben free that will help sore and tired muscles. It also softens rough and dry skin by exfoliating dead skin cells.

Why pick Kimirica Lavender Bath Salt?

This bath salt has a skin friendly formula that works like magic. It ensures that your skin stays hydrated and moisturised. This bath salt also leaves your skin soft and supple. With 4.4 stars ratings on Amazon, this bath salt will serve your body with everything that it needs especially to relax in summers.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 589

3. Asherah Lemon Bath Salt Crystal

This bath salt comes in the form of crystals and a lemon fragrance. It is ideal for spa, bath and relaxation. It relaxes your mind as well as muscles. It penetrates into your skin, retracts toxins and leaves your skin squeaky clean. In order to get rid of dead skin cells, you can pour a spoonful of bath salts and rub it on your body.

Why pick Asherah Lemon Bath Salt Crystal?

This lemon bath salt is an excellent solution to keep your skin moisturised and free from impurities. The presence of olive oil in the bath salt leaves your skin supple and youthful. With 4.3 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this bath salt is a luxe skincare product that will please your mind and soul.

Price: Rs. 760

Deal: Rs. 532

4. Expertomind Sitz Bath Tub & Epsom Salt Combo

This bath salt is a combo pack to recover from any kind of sprain and ache. It provides therapeutic relief, relaxes and soothes sore muscles and heals hemorrhoids, piles, fissures and eczema.

Why pick Expertomind Sitz Bath Tub & Epsom Salt Combo?

This is the number one solution to keep all sorts of muscle pain and stress at bay. It eases pain, swelling, inflammation and irritation felt in the groin area. With 4 out of 5 stars rating, this bath salt is worth the value.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 799

5. Soulflower Epsom Bath Salts

These bath salts come in three distinctive aromas that will awaken your senses. Lavender, Rose Geranium and Himalayan Pink Rock are the three fragrances that will soothe your body and relax your mind. It cleanses your body, clears acne and softens your skin.

Why pick Soulflower Epsom Bath Salts?

These bath salts come in the form of crystals that are pure and help to rejuvenate and detoxify the skin. With 4.7 out of 5 stars rating, these bath salts will leave no space for complaints and will help you create emotional balance.

Price: Rs. 1,350

Deal: Rs. 999

6. KAEFIE Peppermint + Eucalyptus (Bathing Salt)

This bath salt will help you experience a mineral rich bath. It relieves sinus related symptoms and is great for headaches. In addition, it also freshens up your senses and helps you experience sound sleep. These bath salts come in powder form and are rich in nutrients and minerals.

Why pick KAEFIE Peppermint + Eucalyptus (Bathing Salt)?

These bath salts are cruelty free, paraben free and chemical free. They are rich in cooling and calming properties and a great antioxidant that helps relieve tiredness. All you have to do is add 1-2 tablespoons to a warm bath, swirl and breathe deeply.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 589

7. Vedanum Premium Bath Salt

This is a super saver combo pack of 6 fragrant bath salts namely rose, lemon, sandalwood, lemongrass, tea tree and jasmine. It offers amazing therapeutic properties. It relieves aching feet, cleanse pores, flush out toxins and detoxify the skin.

Why pick Vedanum Premium Bath Salt?

This bath salt will help you in embracing the goodness of minerals that will help you solve all of your body and health disorders. These bath salts are not only in your budget but also satisfy your needs and necessities.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 549

8. Spell Breaker Bath Salts

These bath salts will help you to break toxic negativity and calm your mind in a jiffy. The bath salts help to manifest intentions and enhance energies. They are also the best way to banish unwanted forces.

Why pick Spell Breaker Bath Salts?

This bath salt has received 4.6 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon and has managed its way to the favourite list of the consumers. It is the most effective skincare product that every human being will definitely love.

Price: Rs. 4,072.50

Deal: Rs. 3,095

9. Minera Dead Sea Salt

This sea salt is a type of bath salt that cleanses the body to the maximum. It is 100 percent pure and rich in minerals. It detoxifies, softens and cleans the skin by offering you natural remedies. It relieves all kinds of pain and dissolves quickly.

Why pick Minera Dead Sea Salt?

This sea bath has managed to bagg 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon. People love the authenticity of the salt. The product works magic on skin and actually reverses thinning of hair when used as scalp scrubber. It is definitely a life changer.

Price: Rs. 4,212

Deal: Rs. 2,948

10. Nankings Lavender Bath Salt

This bath salt makes daily life less stressful when you pamper yourself with its health benefiting properties. Just one soak and you are squeaky clean. It can also help to relieve muscle aches and pains, relieve aching feet, cleanse pores, flush out toxins and detoxify the skin.

Why pick Nankings Lavender Bath Salt?

This stress relief solution will pave way for a good mood after a long tiring day at work. The lavender essence is known to instantly soothe one’s senses and helps calm the nerves to experience sound sleep. This 5 out of 5 star rated bath salt is all that you need to bid adieu to muscle acnes.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 699

11. SLCHEM® Nature Pure Premium Epsom Bath Salt

Epsom salt draws toxins from your body to relieve swelling, sprains and bruises. To use, add 2 cups of Epsom salt to your bath and submerge yourself for at least 20 minutes. Tada! You have cleansed your skin and all set to kickstart a relaxed and pain free leisurely time.

Why pick SLCHEM® Nature Pure Premium Epsom Bath Salt?

You can also use this bath salt while gardening. With 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, we are sure you cannot wait to vouch this pocketfriendly bath salt.

Price: Rs. 1,199

Deal: Rs. 899

12. Mystiq Bath Salt Combo

This Mystiq Bath Salt Combo consists of two unique fragrances that will please your mind and soul. It comes with Himalayan Pink Bath Salt blended with epsom salt and lavender and moroccan rose. Another one, has a fragrance of mint and cinnamon that will hook your senses.

Why pick Mystiq Bath Salt Combo?

This combo of two is 100 percent natural and free from preservatives. These bath salts give pain relief, reduce fatigue and stress. These bath salts are also formulated with antimicrobial properties, which may make it beneficial for treating acne.

Price: Rs. 1,300

Deal: Rs. 599

13. Ryaal All Natural Therapeutic Soak Epsom Salt with Tea Tree Essential Oil

This epsom salt in total has 6 key benefits. It fights fungus, irritation, relieves aches and softens calluses. It has a combined composition of magnesium, sulphur and essential oils. It also helps soothe tired, sore, aching and itchy feet. It leaves your feet feeling soft, clean and fresh.

Why pick Ryaal All Natural Therapeutic Soak Epsom Salt with Tea Tree Essential Oil?

If you wish to indulge yourself in a foot spa, the Ryaal All Natural Therapeutic Soak Epsom Salt with the benefits of essential oil will be your wisest choice.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 699

14. Park Daniel Premium Lavender, Lemon & Aromatic Bath Salt

These bath salts detoxify and remove dead skin cells effortlessly. It has the ability to make your skin soft and shiny. It has the power to reduce stress and calm the body. Its skin-friendly formula suits all skin types and leaves no place for disappointments.

Why pick Park Daniel Premium Lavender, Lemon & Aromatic Bath Salt?

These bath salts will not only solve all of your muscle pain issues but also help you maintain your pink health. With 4.5 out of 5 stars ratings, this bath salt is loved for its texture and fragrance.

Price: Rs. 1,500

Deal: Rs. 499

15. MY ARMOR Epsom Bath Salt

This bath salt is 100 percent pure magnesium sulphate that is unflavoured and unscented. The low grain size helps dissolve quickly in warm running water. It soaks away bacteria, fungus and leaves your feet completely relaxed and rejuvenated. Just add 2 Scoop of Epsom Salt in a tub of warm water and soak away the stress.

Why pick MY ARMOR Epsom Bath Salt?

This bath salt is known for its mesmerising therapeutic properties that work well on skin. Why invest a lump sum amount in surgeries when you can treat your muscle pain just by sitting at home? With 4.4 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this bath salt is worth the value.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 469

These bath salts might differ from one another. But the effects of all the bath salts are the same. They leave no place for complaints and serve everything that a human body needs. Now you don’t have to bother about unwinding your stress, just soak yourself in warm water and the health benefits of bath salts will do its job pretty well.

Following are the top 8 effects of using bath salts in your daily life. We are sure you just cannot wait to submerge in a skin benfienting and aromatic bath experience.

1. Helps to combat sore and tired muscles

2. Detoxifies skin

3. Helps in beautification

4. Unwinds stress

5. Dislodge blackheads

6. Relieves muscle pain, ache, ache

7. Can remove bacteria and fungus stuck in the feet.

8. Make the skin soft, supple, clean and rejuvenated.

So when are you submerging in the life enhancing bath experience? We are sure that the aroma, effects of bath salts and the therapeutic properties will solve all of your muscle related issues. Pick the best bath salts and get ready to bid adieu to unwanted forces, intentions, stress, pain and aches.

