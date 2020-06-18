From Beautiful Skin to Weight Loss: Here are the health benefits of Lychee

Litchi contains various nutrients that aids in digestion, weight loss, lower the chances of heart diseases and more. Click to know how beneficial litchi is for your health.

Monsoon is the time to bid farewell to the scorching heat draining the energy out of you and welcoming the season of rain and vibrant fruits. Of all the things to look forward to in the season, litchi is one of them. Litchi is a bright-coloured fruit with a whitish-grey pulp available only in this season. Not only is it delicious, but it also provides numerous benefits.

Litchi or lychee is grown in tropical and subtropical regions. This flavorful fruit is available for a short time only. And it is healthy. Rich in various nutrients, this fruit is great for your skin, hair and health. From aiding weight loss and digestion to treating infections and reducing the signs of ageing, this juicy fruit is nothing less than a superfood.

Here are the health benefits of lychee you should know of.

1. Litchis are rich in vitamin C and ascorbic acid (ABA) that helps boost your immunity. Vitamin C promotes the production of white blood cells that helps the body fight pathogens.

2. Litchis contain high water content and fibre, which relieves stomach ailments and help with digestion.

3. The fruit has antioxidant properties that prevent the abnormal growth of cells, which helps prevent cataract.

4. The antiviral properties present in litchi acts against influenza and infections.

5. It is a low-calorie fruit, which can aid in weight loss. You can munch on litchis instead of unhealthy snacks.

6. Along with iron, copper is also responsible for the formation of red blood cells. Litchi is rich in copper and can help improve blood circulation.

7. Litchis are rich in potassium and sodium, both of which help regulate the blood pressure, thus alleviating the chances of getting a cardiovascular disease.

8. Litchis are rich in antioxidants which prevent the free radicals from damaging the skin and slow down the process of ageing.

9. Applying litchi juice on the face can help you get rid of blemishes, redness and blisters caused by sun exposure. It contains vitamin E that is great for the skin.

10. Litchis are a great source of copper which helps stimulate hair follicles and promotes hair growth. It is rich in vitamin C that helps get one shiny and beautiful hair.

