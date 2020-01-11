Beer Health Benefits: Check out the benefits of the most widely consumed drink in the world

Beer, despite being an alcoholic beverage, has some health benefits as well. Read below to know more.

Beer is the third most popular drink in the world after water and tea. This alcoholic drink, brewed from cereal grains, is people’s all-time favourite drink when it comes to alcoholic drinks. But sometimes, alcoholic drinks become the reason for many health issues. However, beer has some health benefits if consumed in a limit. It is more nutritious and has more vitamins than wine. Check out the health benefits of beer below.

It is nutritious

Beer has more nutrition than any other alcoholic drinks. It contains more proteins and vitamin B than wine. Beer also contains iron, calcium, phosphates and even fibre.

It protects our heart

According to research, moderate drinking of beer lowers the risk of heart diseases.

It may prevent kidney stones

Drinking beer reduces the risk of developing kidney stones. Beers that contain a lot of hops like pale ales are rich in phytochemicals.

It can lower bad cholesterol

The soluble fibre in beer helps to reduce bad cholesterol. Soluble fibre helps to control blood-sugar and blood-cholesterol levels.

It strengthens the bones

Beer may help to build stronger bones for having high silicon content. Dietary silicon in the soluble form of orthosilicic acid (OSA) is important for the growth and development of bone and connective tissue. This also helps in preventing the risk of osteoporosis and bone-thinning disease.

Reduces stress

Research says that one glass of beer a day can reduce work-related stress and anxiety. But excessive consumption of beer to get rid of everyday-stress is not a solution. Since it can make the situation worse for us to deal with anxiety and depression.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :Healthline

