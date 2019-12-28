Beetroots and Carrots: Check out the benefits of THESE vegetables

Beetroot and carrot are both nutritious and good for our health. But they work in different ways according to their nutritional values to keep us healthy.

Beetroot and carrot both are beneficial for our health. Carrots and beetroots are usually considered as the best veggies for salads and juices. They are also good for weight control as they are highly loaded with vitamins and minerals. According to dieticians, one cup of carrot and beetroot juice for weight management has only 74.8 calories, which makes it a total health wonder. Since they both are sweet, there is no need to add extra sugar. Beetroot or carrot juice if consumed in the morning is more beneficial for our health. Both the veggies have high nutritional values. For example, a carrot has higher water content and other vitamins than beetroot, while beetroot has more proteins, iron, energy, potassium, magnesium and folate.

Check out the benefits of beetroots and carrots below.

Beetroot controls blood flow

Beetroot juice increases blood flow to the brain and helps to prevent dementia. They have nitrates, which are converted to nitric oxide that relaxes arteries and improves blood circulation and provides oxygen within the brain.

How nutritious is beetroot?

Beetroot contains B-complex vitamin folate, which is necessary for DNA production and amino acid metabolism. It helps to prevent neural tube defects. Folic acid also works with vitamins B6 and B12 to reduce blood levels of homocysteine, a compound that can promote inflammation.

Carrots prevent cancer

Carrots may prevent leukaemia. According to researchers, carrot juice extract promotes the early death of the leukaemia cells. Carrots have strong potential for the treatment of leukaemia. Luteolin, a flavonoid antioxidant in carrots, helps to prevent and treat cancer by inhibiting the formation of blood vessels that supply cancerous tumours.

Carrots are good for vision

Beta-carotene is used to produce vitamin A in the body. It is found in carrots. This vitamin plays a major role in making our vision healthy, especially it increases the ability to see in low light. Deficiency of Vitamin A initiates night blindness and xerophthalmia, where the cornea becomes dry. So, regular consumption of carrot juice may help us from these conditions.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

