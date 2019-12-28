Benefits of Activated Carbon: Here's how THIS ingredient can help you with digestion

Activated carbon, which is also known as activated charcoal is known for its healing properties. Read below to find out how activated carbon can improve our overall health in multiple ways.

Activated carbon, which is also known as activated charcoal, is great for our system in multiple ways. It not only helps to beautify our skin and improves our digestion, but the properties of this carbon also help the body to heal naturally. Activated carbon which is made from a variety of sources is used in numerous emergency trauma centres in the world. Other health conditions like bloating, high cholesterol and bile flow can also be dealt with by using activated charcoal.

Activated charcoal helps to eliminate various toxins and chemicals from the body. If you are someone who has heard vaguely about this carbon but have no clue about its benefits, then read below to find out how activated carbon (activated charcoal) can help with the healthy functioning of our body.

Helps with teeth whitening:

Activated charcoal promotes oral health and helps to maintain the balance of pH levels in the mouth, thereby keeping cavities, gum disease and bad breath at bay. You can add the powdered activated charcoal to a wet toothbrush and brush your teeth it with it.

Combats ageing sign:

One of the primary factors for ageing is the lifestyle that we eat and the unhealthy food that we consume. Hence, when it comes to activated charcoal, 2 capsules of this can help in improving cognitive function and help you have a healthy digestive tract.

Good for the skin:

Acne, skin rashes, mosquito bites and other things can be treated with activated charcoal. If you want to treat acne, then add 2 tsp of activated charcoal in aloe vera gel and apply it gently on the face. Activated charcoal binds with toxins and dirt that causes acne.

Helps with water filtration:

Activated charcoal is a popular ingredient water filtration systems. Since, it helps to remove water impurities including chemicals, solvents, pesticides and industrial waste.

Good for digestive tract:

Activated charcoal can also help in keeping the digestive tract clean as it removes toxins that affect the immune system and cause oxidative damage. Make you sure you consume enough water with activated charcoal.

Helps with bloating:

Bloating can be reduced by using activated charcoal. It works by binding the byproducts in foods that cause gas and discomfort. Take around 500 mg of activated charcoal before eating gas-causing foods. Don't forget to have a glass of water immediately after having activated charcoal.

Credits :NDTV

