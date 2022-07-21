15 incredible health benefits of coconut water

Coconut water has always been a go-to trendy beverage for your vacation pictures. However, it is important to understand it is not just another trendy beverage choice. Coconut water is flooded with health benefits. This trendy beverage is rich in natural vitamins and minerals that are essential to hydrate the body and skin. It is a naturally sweet refreshing drink that’s surprisingly low in calories and naturally free of fats.

Coconut water is refreshing, hydrating, and delicious. It makes the perfect ingredient for all the spa-worthy coconut-based drinks and at the same it is just an ideal sports drink alternative. Not to be mistaken with coconut milk, coconut water is the liquid that’s found inside a green coconut which is filled with all the essential electrolytes and nutrients.

What is coconut water?

Coconut water is a rejuvenating natural drink that is mildly sweet and paired with an interesting nutty flavor. This clear fluid is found in the centre of green coconuts. Coconut water has as much potassium as a banana but it is exceptionally low in calories as well as sodium which makes it a perfect sports drink alternative. People also refer to coconut water as coconut juice or tender coconut water.

However, it is important to understand coconut milk is not the same as coconut water. Coconut milk is made of coconut flesh from mature brown coconuts. It has a comparatively thicker and richer consistency with a creamy texture.

Coconut water: Nutritional value

Here is the nutritional value of one glass of coconut water that’s around 240 milliliters:

Calories: 60

Carbs: 15 gm

Fats: 0 gm

Sugar: 8 gm

Calcium: 4% of the daily value (DV)

Magnesium: 4% of the DV

Phosphorus: 2% of the DV

Potassium: 15% of the DV

Is coconut water good for you?

Coconut water is an excellent beverage option. In fact, with exceptional nutritional content, it harbours multiple health benefits. While it can not be an absolute substitute for regular water, coconut water can definitely be added to your regimen for additional health benefits. It’s the perfect post-workout drink and it's absolutely heart-friendly. In fact, it is also known to deliver anti-aging benefits, and that's not all, coconut water is power packed with health benefits.

Health benefits of coconut water

Coconut water can be an unbeatable addition to your diet because of its endless health benefits. Let’s dive right into them.

1. Coconut water is hydrating

When it comes to the benefits of coconut water, hydration actually tops the list. Coconut is flooded with electrolytes like sodium, potassium, as well as magnesium. These electrolytes are essential for the regulation of hydration and regulation of your pH. Apart from being regular hydration essential, coconut water works perfectly as a rehydrating after an intense workout or a day out in the sun. In fact, it works wonders for anyone with an upset stomach. Whether it's nausea or diarrhea coconut water can definitely make up for all the fluid you’ve been losing.

2. It improves digestion

While water is said to improve and support healthy digestion, consistent consumption of coconut water can takes things to the very next level. Coconut water is rich in fiber as well as magnesium content. Fiber works to smoothen the movement of waste and magnesium works to relax muscles, this in turn works to improve bowel movement and relieve any digestion-related issues.

3. It offers benefits for the skin

While we have established coconut water works to instantly hydrate the body, it is important to understand it also hydrates the skin. With a consistent consumption of tender coconut water, one can achieve optimal skin health. Apart from the essential hydration, it also delivers plenty of Vitamin C around 10 mg per 100g. Vitamin C works to boost the natural collagen formation that effectively reduces signs of aging like lines and wrinkles. It is all you need for radiant and healthy-looking skin.

4. Boosts heart health

Coconut water is rich in potassium which makes it extraordinarily healthy for the cardiovascular system. Scientific studies have shown that consistent potassium consumption has the power to lower the risk for stroke as well as coronary heart diseases. Therefore, coconut water is scientifically backed to help in the prevention of heart diseases.

5. Potentially lowers cholesterol

Another exceptional reason why coconut water is an unbeatable beverage is it works to keep cholesterol levels in check. Plus, it is very low in calories which makes it a healthy drink for anyone trying to lose the extra pounds.

6. It is good for the bones and teeth

With an impressive calcium content, coconut water is said to be helpful for the upkeep of healthy teeth and bones. In fact, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics claims that healthy adults must consume over 1,000 mg of calcium per day for stronger teeth and bones. Coconut water delivers around 60 milligrams of calcium per serving which is a lot considering it has no calories.

7. Prevention of chronic inflammation

Inflammation for an extended period of time may lead to chronic illnesses. Food items with high antioxidant contents are essential for the prevention and treatment of inflammation. Coconut water is one such antioxidant-rich anti-inflammatory agent.

8. Post-workout drink

If you’ve been looking for a natural post work out drink, you must definitely relish a glass of coconut water. While sports drinks or energy drinks are full of sugar, preservatives, and flavors, coconut water is a 100% natural alternative that’s equally refreshing but low in calories as well as carbohydrates. Plus, it is full of electrolytes and is free from any additives. Coconut water can definitely be a terrific post-workout drink because it is filled with rehydrating properties.

9. Full of antioxidants

Coconut water works to deliver a wide range of antioxidants to the body which works to fight free radicals which are potentially harmful to the body. Fresh coconut water is richer in antioxidants as compared to packaged coconut water.

10. Potentially lowers blood sugar

Coconut water is incredibly healthy for anyone suffering from diabetes. It is proven to aid in blood sugar management. Coconut water is rich in magnesium that works to decrease blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes as well as prediabetes. However, for better health management you must consult your health care provider if you suffer from life-threatening or chronic ailments.

11. Coconut water is full of amino acids

Our body requires its proteins but cannot produce them itself. Coconut water is full of amino acids which are the building blocks of protein. The incorporation of coconut water ensures a healthy supply of amino acids and protein in our body. It promotes tissue healing, and a healthy heart and boosts the immune system.

12. Boosts the immune system

Coconut water is full of cytokines, which are also known as tiny proteins. A healthy dose of coconut water boosts the growth of cells that stimulates the body’s immune responses. Cytokinins are also anti-aging and anti-cancerous in nature.

13. Helps in the prevention of kidney stones

Hydration is one of the most important steps in the prevention of kidney stones. Studies have shown that coconut water actively helps in flushing out toxins that which in turn lowers the risk of stones.

14. Helps in weight loss and management

Coconut water works to boost the overall metabolism. It prevents the urge to overeat and prevents weight gain. Plus, coconut water has negligible calorie content which makes it a healthier beverage substitute for soda or juice. Plus, it hardly has any sugar content but is full of nutrients and electrolytes, this is what makes it the perfect low-calorie but revitalizing beverage.

15. Helps get rid of hangovers

Next time you have a hangover, you must get yourself a glass of fresh coconut water. Its non-acidic plus is rich in potassium which will soothe your stomach and effectively help you get rid of that hangover.

With plenty of benefits for the skin and body, coconut water is one of the best natural beverages out there. Whether you’re looking for an energy drink substitute, are sick, or are simply thirsty, coconut water is just the right pick. This satisfying electrolyte-rich drink is loaded with a surfeit of health benefits. However, it is advised to go for fresh coconut water instead of packaged ones to incorporate it in all its glory without any side effects.