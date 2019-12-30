Benefits of Coriander Juice: Here’s how you can lose weight by consuming coriander juice

Regular consumption of coriander juice will work wonders for your body and helps you in shedding those extra kilos. Find out how?

Weight loss and weight control predominantly depend upon a strict workout and diet plan. None of them should be avoided to lead a healthy life. Our diet plan includes different things keeping different health benefits in mind. Good digestive system and correct metabolic rate are prime factors for weight loss and weight gain. So, our diet chart should have things which can regulate these two. In case you didn’t know, coriander juice can help you to lose weight.

Coriander is an annual herb which is found in the Apiaceae family. It is also known as dhania, Chinese parsley and cilantro. The leaves and dried seeds of the plant have been used in cooking since ages. Apart from cooking, it is also good for health due to its several health benefits. Coriander juice, if consumed daily, can work wonders on your body. Regular consumption of coriander juice regulates metabolic rate, bowel system, digestive system to help in losing weight.

How does coriander help to lose weight?

Coriander can regulate the enzymes and juices of the digestive system, which power up our digestive system. Coriander is also rich in fibre that regulates the bowel system. And we know that a healthy digestive system is a key to lose weight.

Drink coriander juice instead of high-calorie beverages

Coriander juice can replace all high-calorie beverages. Through some coriander leaves in a bowl of water and drink it slowly throughout the day. Coriander leaves are packed with quercetin, which helps to fasten metabolism too. It also works as a great detox drink. Detoxification removes all toxins from the body, thus helping in weight loss.

How to make coriander juice

Wash the leaves well and grind them in a blender. Add half a cup of warm water, a tsp of lemon juice and honey to it. Start to have this drink every morning on an empty stomach.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

