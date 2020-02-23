Benefits of Crying: Here's why it's healthy and perfectly normal to shed some tears

Crying has many benefits for our health. Read on to more that why is it good to shed some tears.

Crying or tears is a natural response of humans to different types of emotions like sadness, happiness, grief and frustration. In research, it has been shown that women cry 3.5 times per month and men cry 1.9 times in a month on average. Crying can be a result of a certain emotional state or some disturbance in the eyes like itching or allergy. But do you know that tears have some health benefits as well? Let's give you a deep insight into the health benefits of crying.

Reason for crying

The human tear is divided into three types- Basal, Reflex, Emotional. Read on to know them in details:

Basal: Basal tear is a type of tear that constantly secrets after every blinking. It's rich in protein and an antibacterial liquid that keeps the eye moisturized.

Reflex: Reflex tears are triggered by wind, smoke or onions which irritates the eyes. The tears are released to remove the irritant and protect the eyes.

Emotional: Emotional tears are caused by different types of emotions. These tears contain high-level of stress hormones. Generally, crying refers to this type of tears.

Check out the health benefits of crying below:

Reduces stress

A recent study showed that crying gives a soothing effect on us to reduce stress. It activates the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS) that relaxes us.

Relieves Pain

Shedding emotional tears also releases oxytocin and endorphins that help to relieve pain. These hormones make us feel good by easing emotional pain and promoting a sense of well-being. Thus, it improves our mood.



Aids Good Sleep

Another study found that crying promotes better sleep in babies. The sleep-enhancing effect has not been proven among adults yet. But it is considered that as emotional tears improve mood, relieve stress and pain so it may have some good impact on our sleep as well.

Fights bacteria

Tears contain a fluid named Lysozyme which kills bacteria in the eyes thus keeping the eyes clean. Lysozyme is a powerful antimicrobial property that reduces the risk of anthrax presented by bioterror agents.

Improves Vision

Basal tears keep the eyes moisturized and prevent the mucous membranes from getting dried. Apart from that, the lubricating effect of Basal tears helps us to see more clearly. If the mucous membranes dry out then it can make our vision blurry.

Moderate crying is natural but if it seems to happen frequently, then you should consult a doctor:



1. If you cry frequently.

2. If you are crying for no reason.

3. If tearing up affect your daily activities.

4. If you find it difficult to control your tears.

5. If your crying is related to any sign of depression.

Read More