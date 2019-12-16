Benefits of Honey: THESE honey masks are all you need have for faster hair growth

Honey is a hair saver if used in the right way. These 5 ways are perfect to utilise honey to get healthy hair growth and to prevent dandruff as well

Honey is known to be the alternative sweetener to lead a healthy lifestyle with several minerals in it. It is the best natural medicine to cure cold and cough as it increases immunity power in our body. But apart from that, honey is also known to be good for our hair as it has conditioning properties. Its ingredients help to promote healthy hair growth preventing the hair from falling out. But it may sometimes be hard to apply honey on hair because of its sticky texture. So, you can use the goodness of honey in our hair masks to have shining hair.

Here are 5 ways how you can make honey masks for a profound hair growth. Check them out below:

1. Olive Oil and Honey Mask

Mix half cup of honey with 1/4th cup of olive oil together and microwave it for 30 seconds. Then, apply the mixture on your hair from roots to tips and leave it for 30 minutes. You can wear a plastic carry bag to cover up your hair so that the mask doesn’t drip. Once it gets dried up, rinse your hair with cool or lukewarm water then shampoo. Do it once a week. Olive oil conditions the hair and honey boosts hair growth.

2. Banana and Honey Mask

Add 2 ripe bananas to half cup of honey and 1/4th cup of olive oil and mix them well together. Apply the mixture on hair and scalp and leave it for 20 minutes. Rinse the mask with lukewarm water and wash hair with your regular shampoo. Lastly, comb through your hair to take away the banana chunks. Do this 2-4 times a month. Banana is rich in vitamin B6, vitamin C and potassium, which are essential for healthy hair growth.

3. Egg and Honey Mask

Mix two whole eggs with one cup of honey and apply it on your hair from roots to tips and leave for 30 minutes. Rinse it well with water and then shampoo after it gets dried. Repeat it once a week. Eggs, rich in proteins, provide nourishment to the hair follicles to promote growth.

4. Avocado and Honey Mask

Take one ripe avocado and mix it well with half cup of honey. Apply the mixture all over the hair and leave it for 30 minutes. Wash off the mask with shampoo and condition it with a honey solution. Do it 2-3 times in a month. Avocado has antioxidant properties in it, which prevent hair from damage and boosts scalp health. The oil in it nourishes and conditions your hair.

5. Yogurt and Honey Mask

Mix one cup of sour yogurt with half cup of honey together and make a smooth texture out of it. Apply the mixture on your hair from root to tip and leave it for 15 minutes to dry. Then, wash it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo. Do it once a week. Yogurt provides shine to your hair and the citric acid in it fights against dandruff.

