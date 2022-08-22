10 Surprising health benefits of hummus, side effects and recipe

Hummus, also known as houmous, is a dish that originated in the Middle East and is made with chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. In the Middle East, hummus is garnished traditionally with olive oil, a few chickpeas, paprika, and parsley. Hummus has created a lot of buzz around the Internet, because of its health benefits. Here is all about the potential benefits of hummus, the hummus recipe, and more.

Top 10 health benefits of hummus

1. It is a nutritious food

Hummus's nutritional value is quite high, and a 100-gram serving of hummus provides:

• Calories in hummus: 166

• Protein in hummus: 7.9 grams

• Manganese: 39 percent of the recommended dietary intake

• Fat: 9.6 grams

• Carbs in hummus: 14.3 grams

• Fiber: 6 grams

• Copper: 26 percent of the recommended dietary intake (RDI)

• Iron: 14% of the recommended dietary intake

• Folate: 21% of the recommended dietary intake

• Thiamin: 12% of the recommended dietary intake

• Phosphorus: 18% of the recommended dietary intake

• Vitamin B6: 10% of the recommended dietary intake

• Magnesium: 18 percent of the RDI

• Potassium: 7% of the recommended dietary intake

It is a rich source of protein, and vitamins, and is an excellent option for people who are on a vegan or vegetarian diet.

Hummus contains protein that is required for muscle building and immune strengthening. Moreover, it also contains B vitamins, folate, iron, potassium, and thiamin, all of which are important for optimal health.

All in all, it is a great food to include in our diet.

2. It can help in weight loss

People who are trying to shed some pounds should add foods containing monounsaturated fats to their diet, the reason being these fats promote weight loss and may also help in reducing the risk of heart disease, inflammation, and so on.

Hummus is usually made with a sesame seed butter, which is also known as tahini. Sesame seed butter is packed with monounsaturated fats that help in reducing belly fat and promoting weight loss.

One must remember that all fats are not unhealthy, so do not eliminate healthy fats from your diet, and get a daily dose of nutritious fats by eating hummus, nuts, avocados, chia seeds, and so on. Make sure to avoid trans fats and polyunsaturated fats because these are the ones that can wreak havoc on your health and lead to weight gain.

3. It can help people dealing with anemia

Anemia is a health condition characterized by a lack of healthy red blood cells in the body. It can cause extreme fatigue, pale skin, headache, dizziness, inflammation, weak nails, and many more problems. Hence, it is essential to eat a diet rich in iron regularly.

Hummus is traditionally made with tahini and chickpeas, both of which are excellent sources of iron.

Getting sufficient iron is important for your body to prevent anemia, so consume hummus to relieve iron deficiency.

4. It can improve your digestion

One of the most amazing health benefits of hummus is that it keeps the gut healthy.

Dietary fiber is an important part of the food that can keep gut problems at bay and improve digestion.

Every 100 grams of hummus contains 6 grams of dietary fiber, which means you will get 24% of the daily fiber recommendation (for women) and 16 percent for men from eating a serving of hummus alone.

Also, as hummus is rich in fiber, it will keep you satiated for a longer period. Moreover, a diet rich in dietary fiber makes bowel movement smooth and regular and feeds the healthy bacteria in the gut.

Learn hummus recipes now and add the tasty dishes to your diet to reap all the benefits of this nutritious food.

5. It can help you maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Hummus has so much goodness of nutrition that it can even help you balance your blood sugar levels. Although it might not treat diabetes, it can for sure prevent it or help you manage it properly. So, it's not a cure for all, but it helps a lot as its rich protein content keeps you full and prevents food cravings.

6. It can be helpful for people with allergies

Many people are allergic to gluten, nuts, and dairy. For people with allergies, sometimes it can be hard to find something that you can eat freely without worrying about your allergies. Hummus is dairy-free, gluten-free, and nut free, so you can have it without any worry. Also, you can try making hummus with different flavors and satisfy your taste buds.

Once the base hummus is made, you can add your choice of fruits, herbs, vegetables, spices, or whatever you want to get the taste you wish.

7. It has antioxidant properties

One of the major benefits of hummus is that it is high in antioxidants that help to prevent various acute and chronic problems. Traditional hummus is made with chickpeas that are packed with antioxidants, and hence it makes for a great dish to consume regularly.

8. Hummus may reduce the risk of heart disease

One of the major health benefits of hummus is that it can lower the risk of heart problems.

Hummus is packed with vitamins, potassium, folate, and other important nutrients that help in reducing risk factors for heart disease.

In a study conducted for five weeks, healthy adults were asked to consume a diet with either added chickpeas or added wheat. After the study was completed, it was observed that adults who consume a diet with added chickpeas had 4.6 percent lower bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol) levels.

Apart from chickpeas, hummus also contains olive oil which is an excellent source of healthy fats. Olive oil is one of the best oils for the heart which makes hummus a great food for all.

9. It is a great substitute for junk food

Although junk food tastes delicious, it is not good for anybody's health. It is okay to eat junk food once in a while, but consuming it regularly can lead to heart problems, digestive problems, inflammation, and so on.

Hummus is a food that you can use as a substitute for mayo. You can also mix it with water or broth and use it as a salad dressing. You can also use hummus as a dip for raw vegetables. There are many ways to use hummus as a part of your daily healthy eating routine.

10. It can help in reducing inflammation

Hummus has sesame seeds that help in reducing inflammation in the body.

Inflammation can cause arthritis, gut problems, and heart problems. Chronic inflammation in the body can also increase the risk of injuries and infections, so it is important to eat a diet rich in anti-inflammatory properties.

These were the top 10 health benefits of hummus that we must know about. But is hummus always healthy? The answer is no! Too much of anything can cause a threat to our bodies, so it is important to consume hummus in moderation and prevent its side effects.

Side effects of hummus

1. It can increase sodium levels in the body

Eating a diet with too much sodium can increase your cholesterol levels, cause high blood pressure, and even stroke. Hummus has a large amount of sodium, so you should be careful while consuming it in excess. Some of the pre-made hummus available in the market contain higher salt content than what we should be eating daily, so check the hummus nutrient value before purchasing it.

In addition, if you have high blood pressure or heart problems, then you should refrain from eating hummus frequently.

2. It has high potassium levels

Too much of anything that you eat can cause problems, and the same goes for potassium. There are some medications, for example, beta-blockers that increase the levels of potassium in the body, so if you are taking such medications, you should limit the portion of hummus intake as it is high in potassium as well.

3. It may cause allergies

If you are allergic to chickpeas or tahini, then you should refrain from eating hummus.

If you experience abdominal discomfort, nausea, or itching after eating hummus, consult a doctor immediately.

4. Kidney stones

Hummus is most often made with chickpea, and chickpeas contain oxalates that get eliminated from our bodies through urine. Consuming too much hummus can cause oxalate levels to increase and if oxalate starts getting deposited in the kidney, it can cause kidney stones. So, if you have kidney problems, or are more prone to getting a stone in your kidneys, eat hummus moderately.

5. Weight gain

Hummus when eaten in moderation can aid weight loss, but tahini and olive oil used to make hummus contains fats. Although these are healthy fat when taken in high doses, they can make you gain weight.

Moreover, if you consume store-bought hummus, you should always check the label to see its nutrition content, because some ingredients in the pre-made hummus can cause weight gain.

6. IBS

One of the major components of hummus is chickpea, which can be difficult to digest for some people. Many people with IBS and weak digestion are not able to tolerate chickpeas well, so if you experience abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, acid reflux, or bloating after consuming hummus, then see a doctor.

7. Excess iron and folic acid

Hummus contains iron and folic acid, and consuming both of these components in excess can cause a bitter taste in the mouth, bloating, nausea, sleep problems, trouble concentrating, constipation, vomiting, and dark stools.

8. Unhealthy ingredients

Hummus is a healthy food when consumed in moderation, but if you don't have the time and energy to prepare homemade hummus, and use store-bought hummus, then you must check the ingredients.

Each brand of hummus available in the market has its additional substances, and some of them have a high sodium content or a high sugar content that leads to various problems in the long run.

In addition, some brands also use preservatives, artificial additives, and flavors that make it an unhealthy snack. Traditionally, hummus is made with olive oil, but some brands use soybean or sunflower oil to prepare hummus that is not so healthy.

So while it is true that there are many health benefits of hummus, you should try making hummus at home to reap all its benefits.

Now that we know all about the hummus benefits and its side effects, let us take a look at an easy hummus recipe.

How to make hummus?

Learn to make homemade hummus with this best hummus recipe.

Ingredients to be used:

• 1 can of garbanzo beans, also known as chickpeas (drained, liquid reserved)

• 1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

• 1 clove garlic

• 1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin

• 1/2 teaspoon of salt

• 2 drops of sesame oil

Method

Take a garlic clove and crush it properly. Then, blend garbanzo beans, olive oil, garlic, salt, sesame oil, olive oil, and lemon juice in a food processor. Then, stream the reserved garbanzo bean liquid into the mixture as it blends until you get the desired consistency.

This is a simple, quick, and easy hummus recipe that you can try at home.

Hummus has high nutritional content, so add it as a part of your healthy eating routine. But, don't overindulge in it to avoid its side effects. Eat healthy foods, and stay happy and fit!