13 wonderful health benefits of mango that will amaze you

Mangoes are not only tasty and appetizing but also nutritious and healthy. In India, mangoes are known as the king of fruits and are loved by everyone, owing to their succulent taste. While it is a known fact that mangoes are a highly loved fruit all around the world, many people are not aware of their amazing benefits. On realizing that there are many health benefits of mango, your love and respect for this delicious fruit will increase manifold.

Top 13 health benefits of mango

1. Mangoes boost immunity

One of the major health benefits of mango is that it strengthens the immune system of our body.

Mango is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, copper, vitamin E, folate, and several B vitamins, all of which are immune-boosting nutrients and help keep health diseases at bay. These vitamins and nutrients help the body improve its defense system and ward off illnesses.

2. Mango keeps your skin happy

A mango a day can keep all your skin problems at bay. Mangoes are laden with various nutrients and vitamins that are beneficial for skin health. Beta-carotene, vitamin C, antioxidants, vitamin A, and vitamin E present in mangoes boost collagen production, which in turn makes skin healthier and softer.

3. Mangoes aid digestion

Digestive problems have become quite common now, and they can be both scary and embarrassing for anyone. But did you know that mangoes can improve digestive health? Mangoes contain amylases, a group of digestive enzymes that help the body break down large food molecules for better absorption of food. In addition, the water and dietary fiber content of mango help with digestive issues.

A study concluded that eating a mango on a daily basis helped people with the symptoms of chronic constipation.

4. It may support cardiovascular health

One of the most amazing health benefits of mango is that it keeps your heart healthy.

Mangoes are a rich source of magnesium, antioxidants, potassium, and vitamin K, all of which protect blood vessels from getting damaged and also promote healthy blood pressure.

In addition, mangoes promote healthy blood flow, lower cholesterol levels, and keep the heart protected from inflammation and oxidative stress.

This amazing fruit has mangiferin, an antioxidant that is known to promote heart health.

5. Mango reduces skin inflammation

One of the major skin benefits of mango is that it helps fight inflammation on the skin to help you keep glowing.

Mango seeds and mango skin have a potent antioxidant mangiferin that fights inflammation and heals skin from within.

One can use mango seed oil, or mango extract powder in different ways to combat skin inflammation problems.

6. Mangoes keep your eyes healthy

Mangoes have two major antioxidants called zeaxanthin and lutein that protect the eyes from UV rays and blue light.

Moreover, mangoes are also packed with vitamin A, a key nutrient that supports eye health. Lack of vitamin A in the body can cause dry eye syndrome, vision problems, nighttime blindness, and even corneal scarring - so eat ripe mangoes to prevent eye-related problems.

7. Mangoes keep you hydrated

If there is one tip that we always get from doctors and nutritionists, that is - to drink at least eight to ten glasses of water every day.

Without water, we cannot survive for a long time and it is highly crucial to keep ourselves hydrated to stay healthy and happy.

One of the amazing benefits of mango is that it adds to our fluid intake and keeps us hydrated.

8. Mango boosts our iron levels

Low iron levels in the body can create a lot of problems including fatigue, shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness, and so on.

Mangoes are rich in iron and are a wonderful remedy for people who have anemia. Moreover, women with low calcium and iron levels in the body should enjoy eating mangoes during the summer season.

9. It may help in regulating diabetes

Mango leaves may help in controlling diabetes to a great extent. Although ripe mangoes are sweet, they have a low glycemic index, which makes them safe to consume if eaten in moderation.

Diabetics can take a few mango leaves and bring them to a boil, soak them overnight, and in the morning filter them and drink the decoction.

This can help them regulate their blood glucose levels and stay healthy and fit.

10. Mangoes may ignite love and passion in you

Mango is an aphrodisiac fruit, which means that it creates excitement, and may also increase strength and spice up the love life of people. This is the reason why mango is called the 'love fruit.' So, eat mangoes heartily and ignite love and passion into you.

11. Mango may prevent certain cancers

Polyphenols present in mango have anti-cancer properties that shield the body from oxidative stress, thereby lowering the risk of a few types of cancers.

Apart from that, mango also has mangiferin, which has anti-cancer properties and is effective in reducing inflammation and protecting cells against oxidative stress.

12. Mango boosts hair growth

One of the most fantastic benefits of mango is that it keeps your hair strong and healthy.

Mangoes are loaded with antioxidants, nutrients, and vitamins, that prevent hair fall, fights dandruff, treat split ends, and enhance hair growth.

You can try different mango recipes for hair to get long, shiny, and healthy hair.

13. It keeps our brain healthy

One of the major benefits of mango is that it helps us keep our brains healthy. Mangiferin present in mango keeps the blood vessels protected against damage. According to a few scientists, eating mangoes can also help to prevent a few neurological problems.

These were some of the amazing benefits of mango, and we are sure that after reading about these mango benefits, you would want to incorporate this tasty fruit into your diet.

Well, there are many recipes with mango that you can try and reap the benefits of the nutrients present in the fruit.

Foods you can make with mango: Amazing mango recipes

Below are some recipes with mango you can try:

1. Mango with sticky rice

2. Mango salsa

3. Mango lassi

4. Mango smoothie

5. Mango ice cream

6. Mango rice pudding

7. Mango mousse

8. Mango kulfi

9. Mango tart

10. Mango cookies

11. Mango margarita

12. Mango salad

Calories in mango

One cup of mango is about 165 grams, and it provides:

• Calories: 99

• Fat: 0.6 grams

• Protein: 1.4 grams

• Sugar: 22.5 grams

• Carbs: 24.7 grams

• Fiber: 2.6 grams

• Vitamin C: 67% of the DV, i.e. the Daily Value

• Vitamin B6: 12% of the DV

• Vitamin E: 10% of the DV

• Copper: 20% of the DV

• Vitamin A: 10% of the DV

• Potassium: 6% of the DV

• Magnesium: 4% of the DV

Source: https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/1102670/nutrients

Types of mangoes

Mangoes come in different varieties, but they all taste delicious.

Here's the list of the types of mangoes:

1. Rainbow mango

2. Honey mango

3. Glenn mango

4. Kensington Pride mango

5. Palmer mango

6. Tommy Atkins mango

7. Keitt mango

8. Francis mango

9. Haden mango

10. Graham mango

Types of mangoes from India

1. Kesar

2. Chausa

3. Dasheri

4. Bombay Green

5. Langra

6. Neelam

7. Safeda

8. Badam Mango

9. Sindhri

10. Alphonso

The benefits of mango are present in all its varieties, so you can pick any of these mangoes and make the best of this amazing fruit.

How to cut mangoes?

Cutting a mango might seem a difficult task for the first time, but with these tips, you will find it really easy to slice pieces of mango.

First of all, wash your hands, and keep the work area clean before cutting a mango.

To cut a mango, you will need a mango, paper towel, chopping board, knife, and Y-shaped peeler.

Take a Y-shaped peeler, and remove the skin of the mango. Now, you need to see which is the tallest line of the mango - the pit will be sitting along that line, and slice it in half, avoiding the pit. Now, take a paper towel and hold the mango with it. Take a knife and aim it at the center of the mango, now all you need to do is slice the sides of the mango (avoid the pit). Then, cut around the pit of the mango and hold it vertically to trim the skin off the pit. Holding the mango carefully, slice the cut halves and finish by slicing mango pieces horizontally into small pieces.

So, now that you have understood how to cut a mango, reap all the wonderful benefits of mango by adding it to your diet.

