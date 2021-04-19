Benefits of sound therapy for a calm and relaxed mind

Sound therapy is a great method of therapy to have a calm and relaxed mind. It is performed with music. So, Vikas Chawla, Founder, and Director, Vedas Cure, talks about its health benefits and types and how it is performed.

Music can evoke a wide range of responses in your body and mind. Some therapists are now using this idea to assist patients in overcoming common illnesses. From music therapy to sound baths, sound therapy encompasses a wide variety of therapies. It is a form of sensory therapy, similar to massage therapy, which provides relaxation by touch. It's been used for centuries. So, Vikas Chawla, Founder, and Director, Vedas Cure, talks about the benefits and types of sound therapy and how it is performed.

Types of Sound Therapy

Sound therapy comes in variety, much like other types of therapies. One of the most common types is the sound bath, which uses instruments such as bowls to create "a profoundly immersive, full-body listening experience." There's music therapy, which uses therapist-guided sounds to help people remember things and relax. Another form is binaural beats, which involve playing two separate tones in each ear, which the brain perceives as a single, almost euphoric sound.

How it’s performed?

Sessions differ greatly depending on the practitioner and the aim. Many people start with breathing exercises to help calm their minds and turn their attention to hear. Participants sit or lay down during sound baths and vibrational therapy sessions, often with an eye mask or pad. Bowls are sometimes used on the body and around the head; other activities, such as yoga or tai chi, are more involving. Tibetan sound bowls, crystal bowls, gongs, tuning forks, chimes, and the human voice are all popular sound therapy instruments. The session's goal determines the right instrument, tone and frequency.

Balance and Regeneration

The end aim of sound therapy is balance and regeneration, but we've seen a wide range of emotional release, including weeping, euphoria, laughter, and even frustration. Since this therapy brings emotions to the surface, it's common for feelings you've been holding back to surface soon after a session—or it could take up to a day for you to notice the emotional effect. There is a lot of evidence that sound therapy can help with both physical and psychological pain. Meditation with bowls significantly reduces stress and frustration. Low-frequency sound stimulation greatly improves the number of time participants could sit and stand without pain with fibromyalgia, and binaural beats can be used to relieve anxiety. Also Read: 5 Myths of diabetes debunked by an expert

Share your comment ×