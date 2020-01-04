Benefits of Walking: HERE's how it can aid weight loss and boost memory

Walking in general is a great exercise for your body. Read below to find out the health benefits of walking and why you should include it in your daily routine.

Workout, be it of any type, is quite essential for our body. Some people love working out and dedicate a good amount of time to do different sets of exercise. Some people love pilates and yoga, while some love to play a sport for a workout. Others love to go for a run, while some prefer to go on a walk. If you are someone who is planning to start exercising in 2020, then you should consider starting with walking. Walking is an exercise that can be consistently followed by anyone and is a great aerobic exercise and an effective way to kick start your metabolism. As per research, brisk walking for 30 minutes at a moderate speed can help you burn 150 to 200 calories. Walking not only calms you down but it also helps with stress management.

Planning to go on a daily walk, then read below to find out the health benefits of walking daily.

Helps with the blood pressure:

Walking daily can help to lower blood pressure. If you are planning to go on a walk, then research suggests that taking a minimum of 10-minute walks daily can help you lower blood pressure.

Aids weight loss:

People usually believe that walking is the easiest form of exercise, but however that's completely untrue. It is so because strolling and walking are two different things. Walking on a fast speed can help you lose weight. A University of Utah study found that in women, every minute of brisk walking throughout the day could lower the risk of obesity by 5 per cent.

Boosts memory:

Exercise, in general, is good for the brain, but walking in specific is good for boosting your memory. A study that was presented at the 2014 annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, regular brisk walks can slow down the shrinking of the brain. The study conducted with men and women between the ages of 60 and 80 concluded that walking thrice a week increased the size of that part of the brain linked to planning and memory.

Strengthens the bones:

Walking can strengthen the bones by improving the lubrication between joints. A study conducted with 27 people with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis showed that walking at a stretch for 30 minutes or more increased knee pain while the same volume of walking in multiple slots reduced the pain.

Helps with stress eating:

Walking is one of the best ways to beat your stress eating habits to the curb. The ideal way to combat stress eating disorder to walk around 10,000 steps a day. Walking releases endorphins into your system and reverses the cortisol levels in your body, helping you curb stress eating.

Credits :STYLE CRAZE

Read More