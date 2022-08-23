20 Best exercises to reduce Belly Fat at home

While the pandemic gave us the work-from-home culture, it has also led some of us to become ultra-lazy and sitting ducks. As a result, many people have gained weight and increased their belly fat, which is not great when it comes to leading a healthy life. So, if you clicked on this article, it means that you are one of those people who has realized the importance of taking baby steps towards a better lifestyle. here are some exercises to reduce belly fat that you can do in between your working sessions. And you know what? You did the right thing!

In this article, I am going to explain the dangers of excess belly fat and list out some of the easiest exercises that can drastically reduce your belly fat, paunch, or whatever you call it. So, stick around till the end to know everything about reducing your excess belly fat.

What is Belly Fat?

Now, before we move on to the list of exercises that you can perform to reduce belly fat, let's take a look at what it exactly is. According to an author of a study regarding belly fat, Tauseef Ahmad Khan, "Belly fat is the fat that is stored around the organs in the abdomen and its excess is linked to high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. Therefore, having more belly fat can increase the risk of dying from these diseases."

The study, which I mentioned, was published in the British Medical Journal and found that your increasing belly could increase the risk of dying early. Hence, it is important to address excess belly fat while you are still young as it could lead to a lot of health problems later in your life.

Types of Belly Fat

There are two types of belly fat, namely Visceral and Subcutaneous. Although both types contribute to your increasing gut, one is way less harmful compared to the other. Can you guess which one it is?

Well, it is the Subcutaneous belly fat. This type of belly fat can be found right under your skin and constitute the jiggly parts of your belly. Subcutaneous fat is harmless, one can easily lose it with some regular exercise.

The Visceral belly fat type, on the other hand, is a much more harmful belly fat than the above. It can be found around your internal organs, and excess of it can lead to an increased risk for heart disease and other terminal health issues. It can also affect your mood, appetite, and daily brain functions. Furthermore, it can drastically increase your stress levels, leading to high cholesterol and diabetes.

However, you would be glad to hear that losing Visceral belly fat is also not a difficult task. You just have to do some regular exercises and maintain a proper diet, including cheat meals. So now, let's move on to the exercises that you can do to reduce your belly fat.

20 Easy Exercises to reduce your Belly Fat at home

1) Leg Raise While Lying

This is one of the easiest exercises that you can do to reduce your belly fat. It is pretty simple yet highly effective as it affects your lower abs, upper abs, quads, hamstring, and glutes.

So, to do this, lie flat on a surface with your thumbs under your hips and your palm flat on the floor. Now, raise both your legs up in the air at 90 degrees and slowly bring them back down. However, just before they touch the ground, lift them again.

2) Crunches

The crunch is the most common exercise that could reduce your belly fat in no time, and if you continue to do it, you might give yourself four-pack ab. It primarily targets your upper and lower abs and helps you reduce your belly fat.

To do this, lie down on a flat surface and flex your knees to put both your feet on the ground. Now, place your hands behind your head and try to curl your head towards your knees as much as you can. After the farthest position, come back to the starting position again to start another rep. Make sure to inhale when you come up and exhale when you go down.

3) Burpees

Burpees are another exercise that you can do to reduce your belly fat. It is a combination of push-ups and jumping, and is perfect for losing weight and keeping your body active.

To do this, get into the push position and perform the same. However, right when you pull back up, stand right up and jump once in the air with your hands up. This will complete one rep of your burpee. Repeat it several times in sets and be sure to take 10-second breaks after each set.

4) Sit-ups

Sit-ups are also a good form of exercise that can quickly reduce your belly fat and you can easily do it at home. It is easy to perform and targets your rectus abdominis and reduces both subcutaneous and visceral fat.

For this, you need to first lie down with your knees flexed and hands behind your head. Now, use your core strength to pull your upper body and go to a sitting position. Following this, slowly go back to your starting position to try pulling your upper body again.

5) Plank

Plank is one of the best exercises that you can do anywhere. It primarily targets your core, shoulders, biceps, glutes, and rectus abdominis and burns enough calories to reduce excess belly fat.

So, to do a plank, firstly kneel on a mat and put your elbows down on it. Now, gradually extend both your legs outwards and keep your neck and hips in the same line. Hold this planking position for at least 30-35 seconds.

6) Scissor leg lifts

Raising two legs at a time is difficult, if you are a beginner this exercise is perfect for you

a) Lie on your back with your legs together and arms by your side.

b) engage your core, remember getting too comfortable will not work.

c) Lift one leg at a time to a 45-degree angle. Repeat and lower and increase your pace from time to time.

7) Dead Bug Exercise

The dead bug is a very popular core or abdominal exercise. There are many variations and techniques when it comes to Dead Bug exercises.

a) Lie on your back, with your arm raised straight over your chest, trying to keep it perpendicular to the ground.

b) Create a 90-degree angle with your hips and knees, making an inverted 'L' shape.

c) Start by lowering the left arm and right leg, stop just before it touches the ground, and then return to your starting position. Repeat with the other opposite pair of limbs.

8) Bear Crawl

Mainly an agility exercise, Bear Claw also reduces belly fat. It's mostly just crawling.

a) Start this exercise by getting into the push-up position but with your knees on the ground.

b) Move forward by simultaneously moving the right hand and the opposite leg, keeping your back strong.

9) Russian Twist

A great exercise to start working on your abs. Russian twists are a relatively simple exercise.

a) Sit down on your mat with your leg extending out.

b) Bend your knee, flex your feet and put your heels on the ground.

c) Hold your hand in front of your chest and twist your torso from one side to the other.

d) Remember to breathe and engage your core.

10) Commando Plank

As the name suggests, Commando Plank is a military exercise. In addition to reducing belling fat, it also has a positive effect on your arms and spine.

a) Start in a regular plank position.

b) Push up on your hand until it's straight. Then lower your hand and switch your body weight on the forearm. Switch back to your palms.

c) Repeat and inhale and exhale between repetitions.

11) Skipping

To lose weight, cardiovascular training is very important. Most cardio requires open space hence cardio is not an ideal choice when it comes to at-home exercises.

So, if you want to incorporate cardio at home, rope jump or skipping is a very good option. All you need is a skipping rope.

12) Standing Oblique Crunch

Targeting belly fat is not enough, the waist is also an important portion hence, working on the oblique muscle is very important as well.

a) Stand with your knees bent just a tad bit.

b) Crunch to one side by lifting one hand and leg of the same side.

c) Repeat on the other side.

13) Jumping Jack

Jumping jack is one of the easiest exercises that you can do at your home without any equipment. It is a pretty good workout for reducing belly fat and also impacts your limb development, shoulders, and legs. To do this:

a) Stand in the attention position with your hands at your sides.

b) Now, jump and spread your legs on the ground. At the same time, lift both your arms in the air.

c) Following this, jump again, and come back to the attention position. Do the entire exercise quickly for the best results.

14) Squat Jump

Squat jump is another easy exercise to drastically reduce belly fat and strengthen your core. It involves regular squatting and jumping and is a great no-equipment workout that you can do just about anywhere. For this:

a) Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and lower your hips to go to the squatting position.

b) Now, use your hands to pull yourself up and do a short jump.

c) After touching the ground, go back to the squatting position immediately. Do this in repeat for the best results.

15) Reverse Crunch

We learned about crunches earlier in this article and this exercise is just the opposite of it. So, instead of pulling up your upper body towards your knees, you bring your knees towards your face in this workout. It is one of the easiest workouts on this list to reduce belly fat and impacts your lower and upper abs, and glutes.

16) Heel Touch

Heel touch is a simple, lie-down exercise that helps to reduce belly fat from your sides. In this workout, you need to lie down with your knees flexed so that your heels are closer to both your hands.

Now, try bending sidewards and touching your right heel with your right hand, and then immediately bend the other way and touch your left heel with your left hand. Repeat this exercise multiple times and be sure to take a short break before moving on to the next exercise.

17) Cross Mountain Climber

The cross mountain climber is one of the most effective exercises to reduce excess belly fat and improve your overall health. It is done in the push-up position and is fairly easy to do. Also, it does not require any gym equipment. So, you can easily do this at your home.

To do this:

a) Get into the push-up position with your hands on the ground.

b) Now, lift your right leg and bend it towards your left hand while keeping your position.

c) Do the same for the left leg and try bending it towards your right hand. Repeat the workout for the best results.

19) Leg Raise

This is one of the easiest exercises on this list and involves nothing but raising your legs up in the air at 90 degrees. For this, you need to lie down on the ground or on a mat and join your legs. While keeping your hands on the surface, lift both your legs up in the air and stay in that position for at least 30 seconds.

This impacts your core, lower abs, and glutes, and helps to reduce belly fat quickly. And as it does not require any equipment, you can easily do this at home, anytime you want.

20) Tuck Jump

Tuck jump is a jumping exercise, much like skipping, though it does not require any additional equipment. This workout is fairly easy to perform and is a great exercise for those looking to reduce belly fat at home.

For this, get into the squatting position with your hands close to each other. From that position, jump up in the air and try to bend your knees and bring them closer to your chest while you are in the air. This workout impacts your core and helps shed the excess fat surrounding your gut.

So yeah, these are the 20 best exercises that you can do at home to reduce your belly fat and improve your overall health. If you start doing these workouts, be sure to do them regularly. Or else, you will not be able to shed your excess belly fat. Also, make sure you maintain a proper diet with all your at-home workouts.

