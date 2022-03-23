Best fitness band: 8 Fitness trackers under Rs 5000 for beginners

The easiest way to monitor your health and behaviour is to have a fitness tracker that doesn't demand too much of your attention. It can measure your vitalities, sleep quality and count your steps quickly and accurately. Fitness bands have flourished from simply being bands that track your steps to tracking your every activity. From getting call/message notifications to recording your sleep pattern and recognizing your workout habits, a fitness band can do many things. Here we have a list of fitness bands at affordable rates, choose the best fitness band for you and start your journey to fitness now.

Best fitness band:

1. GOQii Vital 3.0 Fitness Band

This activity tracker has been certified under 3 grades by the International Organisation for Standardisation. It tracks your all day activity like steps, distance, calories burned and active time. It also measures body temperature, blood pressure and features multiple exercise modes. This waterproof band entails a 24x7 heart rate monitor, a built-in USB charger, phone notifications for calls, messages, whatsapp, instagram, etc.

Price: Rs.1599

2. Mi Smart Band 5

This band can charge up the whole battery in just 2 hours. The presence of 11 sports modes (including Yoga and rope skipping) is an add-on reason, as also a detailed analysis of personal activity and continuous heart and sleep monitoring always helps any fitness enthusiast. It also comes fitted with a 5 ATM rating and is water-resistant which means it also recognises swimming mode. It also monitors stress with guided breathing exercise to lower the stress level. Women health monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking is also possible.

Price: Rs.2499

3. OnePlus Smart Band

This band is compatible with both iOS and Android and comes fitted with Lithium Polymer batteries. It also offers smart software which gives a detailed analysis about smarter sleep every night. Also, given the current health emergency throughout the world, it provides silent notification about any unusual activity within the body and also helps to maintain normal SpO2 balance during the day. A single access key provides direct Bluetooth connectivity with camera shutter controls, uninterrupted music, as well as call and message notification which makes it handy enough to be one of the best smart bands.

Price: Rs.1699

4. Tokdis Smart Band

This fitness tracker is perfect for school-going teenagers who have just started their journey towards fitness. This smart band tracks 3 professional sports modes (including sit pp and rope skipping). You can run on the go with automatic activity detection (running and walking). It is compatible with Android and iOS. The water resistant watch offers app notifications, calls, alarm, idle alert (sedentary reminder), heart rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, blood oxygen, 24X7 sleep monitoring, step count, remote camera and also locate your phone.

Price: Rs.599

5. Huawei Band 6 Fitness Tracker

This smart band watch has a built-in spo2 detection system that monitors your blood oxygen saturation 24X7. If it falls too low the band will vibrate, so you can take time to breathe and regain your balance. The heart rate monitoring technology uses an optical lens and data-based processing to accurately monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day. You will be instantly alerted when your heart rate drops below or rises above safe levels. It offers an incredible battery life of 14 days for typical use, and 10 days for heavy ones. You can choose from up to 96 different exercise modes, and keep track of your heart rate, calories and more. All your data can be stored and analysed in easy-to-read graphs, so you can chart your fitness journey and set goals that inspire you.

Price: Rs.4490

6. Redmi Smart Band Pro Sports Watch

This smart band features a big bright amoled display that comes with an outstanding viewing clarity. It has more than 110 professional fitness modes including swimming and cycling. It helps with stress monitoring and guided breathing exercises. It will also keep your mental health parameters in check.

Price: Rs.3999

7. Adlynlife SmartBand M4

This super affordable smart band tracks steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, and you can check daily activity and time on an OLED display or APP. You can receive or reject calls and will also get message and app notifications on display. This fitness tracker band lets you never miss the messages that matter. It comes with an HD screen and a sleek lightweight and durable design.

Price: Rs.699

8. SHOPTOSHOP SmartBand M4 Fitness Tracker

This super affordable smart band tracks steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, and you can check daily activity and time on an OLED display or APP. You can receive or reject calls and will also get message and app notifications on display. This fitness tracker band lets you never miss the messages that matter. It comes with an HD screen and a sleek lightweight and durable design.

Price: Rs.474

If you are looking for the ultimate first step to start your fitness and health journey, then a fitness tracker is just what you need! These are the most affordable fitness bands offering you the best features and durability. Choose the best fitness band that will fulfill your needs and help you in your journey towards fitness.

