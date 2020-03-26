Best Foods For Lungs: Include THESE food items in your diet to improve respiratory health

Best Foods For Lungs: Here is the list of food items that you should include in your daily diet to improve respiratory health.

Unfortunately, we hardly pay attention to our internal organs such as lungs, kidneys, heart and stomach among others. And what we eat, our levels of physical activity, genetics, and environmental conditions among others are the major factors affecting our internal organs. However, the good news is that with the help of certain foods one can include preventing health disorders related to them. Today we are talking about food items that help to keep our lungs healthy. Include the below-mentioned food items as they decrease inflammation, improve airway function and protect from pulmonary disease.

These food items are chockfull of nutrients such as vitamins, antioxidants and minerals among others. They aid to enhance lung health and keep respiratory conditions at bay. How to know if your lungs are healthy or not? So, if your breathing rate is high than normal, nose flaring, grunting sound while exhaling, leaning forward to take deeper breaths and sweating among others are some of the sighs and red flags of respiratory distress.

Check out the list of foods for healthy lungs:

1. Apples

You must have heard about the saying, an apple a day keeps doctor away. Well, when it comes to the health of lungs it will help you to keep doctors away as they as the phytochemicals present in apples decrease the oxidative stress and inflammation and the same can enhance pulmonary function. As per a study which was published in The European Respiratory Journal, apples can better the lung functions, especially for former smokers.

2. Green Tea

Green tea is one of the popular food items among health and fitness freaks and why not, its consumption has several health benefits including better lungs. Antioxidants, polyphenols and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) can be found in green tea and these nutrients can prevent lung diseases from including cancer. The presence of a compound called theophylline acts as a bronchodilator which makes airway function better.

3. Garlic and Ginger

Garlic and ginger are two commonly found kitchen ingredients in India. Indians, since time immemorial, have been using them in daily diet. The food items not only have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant but also several medicinal properties that can help to keep certain lung based health issues at bay.

4. Bananas

Bananas are packed with nutrients such as potassium, fiber and vitamin C and all these aids to improve lung health as well. So, if you have been experience lung problems, then bananas may come to your rescue.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric is another commonly used food items in India. It has been used to treat many health issues. Its inclusion in the daily diet can keep lung diseases such as asthma, COPD, acute respiratory distress syndrome, lung injury and pulmonary fibrosis.

Note: Please consult your physician before making any changes in your daily diet by including these foods.

