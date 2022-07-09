7 Best foot spas to soothe tired feet at home

Have you ever wondered that the feet are one of the most important body parts that carry the entire weight of the body and help us move around throughout the day? More than that, can you imagine how tired the feet must be at the end of the day? And if you do not provide tender love and care to your feet, they will give up on you! Sounds like a nightmare, right? Well, fret not because we bring to you the best solution to take utmost care of your precious feet. Here’s a list of the best foot spas that can help relax tired and worn-out feet at home.

Here are the 7 best foot spas for unparalleled relaxation.

Scroll on to check out the best foot spas from Amazon.

1. HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa

Treat your feet after a long day of work with this Bubble Mate Foot Spa. It is suitable for pampering your feet and shaping them to perfection with the included callus removing stone. It is designed with an integrated splash guard that helps prevent splashing and spills. This makes it easy to carry your foot spa without worrying about spilling the water, for a mess-free experience.

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

2. H&B Luxuries Foot Spa Bath Massager with Temperature Control

From a smart heating function to motorized roller massage, this foot spa massager brings you a comfortable foot soak. It is designed with an angle-adjustable shower bar that will stimulate the acupuncture points on the soles of the feet, alleviate the symptoms of plantar fasciitis, and ease tight muscles in the calves.

Price: $117.98

Buy Now

3. Foot Cure Foot Spa Bath Massager with Heat, and Bubbles

Battling swollen, sore feet, plantar fasciitis, dry skin, hard calluses, or cracked heels? Kick back your worries and relax after a long day at work with this fully functional and smart foot spa bath massager. It comes with 3 automatic roller massage modes, infrared heat preservation, speed heating, water jets, and an oxygen bubble massage.

Price: $109.97

Buy Now

4. Ovitus Foot Spa Bath Massager

This foot spa bath massager is one of the best foot spas out there because it comes with six big massage rollers, a pedicure stone, red light, bubble massage, and heat, that together do a tremendous job in relieving tired and stressed feet. It is specially designed for the elderly, people with poor sleep, athletes, and people with stressful feet. It also does a great job in working off the dead skin, heating up and comforting your tired/stressful heels, toes, ankles, muscles, and joints of feet.

Price: $109.99

Buy Now

5. Neprock Foot Spa Bath Massager with Heat

Neprock foot bath spa massager is designed with intelligent temperature control, which efficiently heats and maintains water at the set temperature without the hassle of filling hot water or temperature dropping. It comes with a built-in timer and will shut off automatically after 60-minute of continuous use for overheating.

Price: $62.99

Buy Now

6. Hangsun Foot Spa Bath Massager with Heat Bubbles

Hangsun Foot Spa Bath Massager comes with a built-in powerful water heater that warms the water from cold in minutes and maintains the temperature at 14 different levels. It features bubbling water jets that completely envelopes your entire foot, toes, heels, and ankles with oxygen-rich bubbles. Perfect for a deep massage and soothing relaxing for extremely tired feet.

Price: $39.99

Buy Now

7. Conair Foot Pedicure Spa with Soothing Vibration Massage

This foot bath comes with a soothing vibration feature that instantly creates a spa-like experience at home. The massage nodes with pinpoint massage attachment provide a deep foot massage and the non-slip grip keeps the feet in place so that you can enjoy a soothing spa-quality experience.

Price: $29.99

Buy Now

All of these foot spas have been reviewed by our expert lifestyle editors due to a host of features such as easy-to-control operations, quick heating time, and spa-like bubble settings. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly choice or a luxurious option, our list of the best foot spas above will keep you covered. Go ahead and bring home a foot spa for deep relaxation.

