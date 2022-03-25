Best green tea for weight loss under Rs 599 from Amazon

We all know for a fact that the only way to lose weight with green tea is by trekking and plucking the tea leaves yourselves from the hills and valleys. Sorry to have busted the myth that green tea would help you in weight loss. No, it doesn't. Tried and failed! But it indeed acts as a catalyst in the weight loss journey. Green tea can increase fat burning and contains bioactive substances that increase the number of antioxidants in your bloodstream and affect the metabolism of your body for weight loss. Get the best green tea for weight loss from the list below and remember that the beverage alone won’t get you the desired change but a healthy diet, exercise and lifestyle changes are also necessary.

Get the best green tea for weight loss here:

1. Exotic Aromas Weight Loss Tea

Made using the finest spices and botanicals from around the globe this organic green tea is rich in Vitamin C, folic acid and manganese, a natural source of antioxidants that helps in your weight loss journey. This slimming tea ensures an aromatic and flavourful brew.

Price: Rs 349

2. Roshi Simply Slim Green Tea

This detox green tea helps reduce cholesterol and aids in achieving a fit and healthy body. It can be highly beneficial in your fitness regime and help you keep lean. As it's a perfect combination of green tea, coriander, lemongrass and superfoods, it helps in losing belly fat and improves body metabolism.

Price: Rs 200

3. Organic Darjeeling Green Tea Bags

Green tea is something you can keep drinking without any guilt as it's super beneficial for your body. With growing awareness, the appreciation for green tea has increased as a convenient health supplement. This box with 25 organic tea bags helps in keeping you fit and healthy.

Price: Rs 199

4. Moringa Herbal Green Tea

The health benefits of moringa are many. Indian Moringa is a superfood used since Vedic times and contains numerous vitamins and minerals which help in treating stomach disorders and bacterial diseases. It protects and nourishes skin and hair and also helps in weight loss.

Price: Rs 377

5. Panjon Slim Tea For Weight Loss

This zero-calorie drink improves metabolism and boosts immunity and also helps support weight management. Its rich taste and irresistible aroma help you refresh, energise and detox. Having an abundance of antioxidants and catechin this healthful drink is prepared to help you keep active.

Price: Rs 399

6. Slimming Tea For Weight Loss

Formulated to meltdown saturated fat naturally, this green tea combines the magical abilities of exotic green tea and lemongrass-infused with six other ayurvedic herbs that nourish the body to attain fitness and weight loss, slimming goals.

Price: Rs 359

7. Japanese Matcha Green Tea

Matcha brews are distinctly aromatic and exquisite. Infused with Ashwagandha and herbal undertones of Moringa, this herbal green tea matcha promotes weight loss, boosts your metabolism and is an excellent anti-ageing drink.

Price: Rs 439

How to make green tea for weight loss?

Once you have shopped for the best green tea for weight loss from the above list, use green tea powder or bag along with hot water and try to avoid sugar. Adding lemon and ginger essence can also promote fat loss. Drinking between 2 and 3 cups of hot green tea throughout the day should be sufficient for supplementing weight loss.

