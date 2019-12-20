Best Leg Exercises For Women: THESE workouts can help you achieve toned lower body

There are some exercises that are a must for women. And some of those exercises include leg exercises. Read below to find out some leg exercises that women should try and add to their workout routine.

When it comes to staying fit, some exercises are a must for everyone. One such exercise that's a must for everyone is leg exercise. Leg exercises not only help us achieve toned legs and lower body, but they’re literally what keeps us moving all day. When it comes to working out, too many people neglect the importance of leg day and think that a few minutes of cardio is sufficient for their body. But unfortunately, that's not enough.

Especially, when it comes to women, we usually focus more on our core and upper body. And if your someone who is planning to start with some leg exercises too, then read below to find out some best leg exercises for women. These exercises will not only keep you in shape but will also strengthen your legs.

Here are some exercises that you must follow.

Lateral Lunge:

A variation on the regular lunge, it is a good exercise for developing the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Here's how you can do it at home. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, hands clasped in front of your chest. Take a big step to the side with your right leg, then push your hips back, bend your right knee, and lower your body until your right knee is bent 90 degrees.

Calf raises:

This exercise is great for your calf muscles. It strengthens and tones your calf muscles. To do this exercise, stand on one foot with other leg bent at a 90-degree angle. Stand straight with your abs drawn inward. Rise and pause for a second, squeeze your calf muscles and then lower down to the initial position.

Step up:

This is one of the fun exercises and can be done by anyone. They work your quadriceps and involve both your knee and hip joints. Your glutes, calves, and hamstrings also assist in the movement, making it a total lower-body exercise. Place your left foot on the bench and your right foot on the floor. Lift your body until you're standing on top of the bench. Drive your right knee up until it forms a 90-degree angle. Get back and start again.

Squat jump:

Squat jumps can be difficult at first, but they are effective as they engage two types of muscle fibres. To this exercise, stand with your feet hip-width apart, toes forward, with your hands in front of your chest. Bend your knees, then jump as high as you can. Land softly on the feet and lower into your next squat.

Single-leg glute bridge:

This workout strengthens your back and hamstrings. To do this at home, lie on your back with your arms out to the side, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor. Keeping your thighs arranged, straighten one leg so that your toes point up. Squeeze your glutes to lift your hips evenly off the floor, then lower.

