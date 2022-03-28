Best Mattress in India: Here’s what you need for an undisturbed sound sleep

Mattress have recently managed to attract large attention. The pandemic ruptured the good sitting and sleeping postures of the millions. It is found that people began to experience back pain, headache, shoulder and muscle pain due to prolonged virtual schedules, inappropriate sitting, and sleeping postures. These aches might look acute but may result in life threatening health issues. In order to provide what your spine, shoulders and back needs, you need to bring home the best mattress in India.

The correct mattress will not only cure back pain but also help your spine maintain a neutral position while you are in your slumberland. The multiple types and features of the mattresses allow one to experience undisturbed sound sleep. If quality sleep is what you love then you must grab the best sleeping mattress without any second thought. Bed mattress promotes correct spinal alignment as well as offers sheer comfort when you lay on your back, front or side. In order to vouch the best mattress in India, here is what you need to make yourself aware of:

The types of mattresses that suit your needs are as follows:

The types of mattresses have made their way into the market due to the varied sleeping positions of the people. There are stomach sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers and combination sleepers for which mattresses are being made so that they don't come across any stiffness in the muscles or pain once awake. For such distinguished sleeping manners, check out the following types for your preferred sleeping position.

Foam Mattress: Foam mattresses are ideal for back sleepers. A soft and spongy mattress won't provide enough support to your body as a whole. A foam mattress contains different layers right from polyfoam to memory foam and cultivates heat. There are also certain firmer and hybrid foam mattresses that are ideal for back sleepers. When it comes to health, it is said that latrix foam mattresses support a sound respiratory system, breathable skin and overall pink health. Such foam mattresses are eco-friendly and made up from durable raw materials.

There are various types of foams such as polyfoam, high density polyfoam, low density poly foam and High resilience polyfoam. Memory is another commonly used foam while making mattresses. On the other hand, latex foam is also widely appreciated.

Sponge Mattress: Sponge mattresses too have low density like foam mattresses. But a sponge mattress known for their gas and liquid blocking feature. People believe that foam and sponge mattresses are the same but they cannot be called the same. They are mattresses that use sponge for cushioning purposes only. A sponge mattress is produced in a similar way like foam mattress. It comprises natural rubber that is produced with two densities namely open cell and closed cell. Sponge mattress are soft in nature but can cause retention of body heat leading to uncomfortness.

Spring Mattress: A spring mattress is produced with the help of numerous metal springs for achieving an underlying layer of support. It makes the use of thousands of springs and offers more support than a foam mattress. The springs found in the spring mattresses are often surrounded by foam and poly foam layer for 100 percent comfort. There are multiple types of springs which are also known as coils available for purchase. Bonnel coils, pocket coils, offset coils and continuous coils are the three types of coils found in a spring mattress. Back sleepers can bring home a spring or coiled mattress to prevent aches.

Cotton Mattress: Cotton mattress’s history can be easily traced. They are the most popular and widely used mattresses found in every Indian household. Cotton is a natural fiber without which a mattress can never be complete. In foam and spring mattresses, the inner layers of the mattresses are surrounded with a layer of cotton so as to provide maximum comfort and breathability while sleeping. Cotton mattresses are extremely soft and the first choice of buyers who love a cushioning effect on their beds. All cotton mattresses promote guaranteed sound and quality sleep. When it comes to comfort, no mattress can provide comfort as much as a cotton mattress does.

Coir Mattress: Coir mattresses are made up from coconut coir with an additional layer of latex solutions. Coir mattresses are environmentally friendly and offer you a very firm bedding base. They are extremely stiff in comfort and have a lifespan of 3 to 5 years. These mattresses keep your bed dry. This type of mattress provides all kinds of support to your vertebrae. Such mattresses are naturally breathable, supportive and have an easy to absorb feature.

It is necessary to choose the right mattress for your sleeping styles. Every type of mattress has distinctive features that ensure you have an undisturbed sleep. Does your bed make a cringy sound whenever you turn over? Or does the mattress poke you? These are the signs that are alarming you to vouch for the best mattress in india. But always remember never to invest in too bouncy, fluffy, stiff or hard bed mattresses. They are largely responsible for keeping you awake.

Do you wish to experience undisturbed sleep? Check out some worth buying mattresses below:

Every type of mattress is distinctive from one another. It ensures that you experience a painless sleep. When in slumberland, these mattresses will never pave waves for distractions or disturbances from your bed mate. What are you waiting for? Pick the best mattress in India and let it amp up the beauty of your bedroom seamlessly.

What are the features of the mattresses?

A. Mattresses are also orthopedic in nature

Orthopedic memory foam is the best mattress to get rid of back pain. It is a luxe blend of comfort and support that your body needs while sleeping. These mattresses distribute the weight of your body throughout the surface. Due to the absence of pressure points, an orthopedic memory foam mattress will never make you experience back pain, body pain or muscle stiffness. Active people will unwind their stress easily after lying on an orthopedic memory foam mattress.

B. They are hybrid in nature

As the name suggests, hybrid mattress is a combination of multiple layers of raw materials used in a mattress. These mattresses are an all in one mattress. You can notice a layer of foam, gel, innerspring, coil gauge and even latex. These mattresses are comfortable as well as supportive.

C. They can be thin due to the absence of fillers

Thin mattresses are also regarded as low profile mattresses. A thin mattress or low profile mattress suits the contemporary story of interior decor. These mattresses maintain the same quality, support and comfort but in an extremely thinner way. Numerous mattresses use fillers to reach the expected height of the mattress, but when it comes to a low profile or thin mattress, you will never find fillers. They are small in height and filled with thin layers of everything that your body needs while relaxing.

D. They can be hard to manage body pressure

These mattresses do not contour to your body. They help you experience a stiff feel while sleeping. This stiffness generally leads to a back or neck ache. When you have a hard or firm mattress on your bed, your body’s weight will be distributed evenly. No part of your body or muscle will have to deal with pressure. If you sleep on a hard mattress your internal system will never feel pressurised.

E. They have an air vent for temperature regulation

Air vents present in the mattress provide all types of support to relieve back pain. They align your spine in such a way that doesn't cause any lower or upper back problems. Air ventilation through the mattress is appreciated because it helps in maintaining the overall temperature of the mattress whenever you sleep on it. This regulated temperature provides your body with a healthier version of sleep.

F. They are inflatable

Inflatable mattresses contain nothing but air. The straight and firm base of the bed is created by inflating air into the mattress. However, it is not advisable to use an inflated mattress for a prolonged period. On the other hand, inflatable mattresses are easy to store and extremely light in weight.

G. They are plush in nature

Mattresses are plush in nature. They are ultra soft throughout and not just at the top. A plush mattress will encompass softness, support and comfort in a way that no mattress can deliver. They are made up of high quality materials and never lack support.

H. They can feature a pillow like top

This mattress comes with an extra soft additional layer on the top. It is not fully attached to the bottom layers of the mattress. These pillow top mattresses look like one big pillow that offers 100 percent cosiness.

Here is a guide to choose a mattress according to your body type and sleeping position:

- Side sleepers under 130 pounds must look for a soft mattress.

- Sleepers under 130 pounds and side sleepers under 230 pounds should snag a medium soft mattress.

- Back and side sleepers between 130 and 230 pounds should look for a medium mattress.

- Sleepers between 130 and 230 pounds and side sleepers over 230 pounds should bring home a mattress that is medium firm.

The size of the bed or mattress also matters a lot. In order to invest in the most ideal mattress you need to keep in mind your height and sleeping positions. There are various bedding sizes of mattresses which are as follows:

1. Double Bed Mattresses

2. Single Bed Mattresses

3. King Size Mattresses

4. Queen Size Mattresses

5. Customised Mattresses

All these features make you irresistible to buy one. It leaves no space for any disappointments and serves you with everything that you ever dreamt of while sleeping. Be it any sleeping position or posture, you will never come in contact with muscle stiffness or chronic back pain issues. The best mattress in India will ensure that you enjoy your sweet sleep and bounce back feeling refreshed and energised.

FAQs

1. Which mattress is the best in india?

Orthopedic mattresses are regarded to be the best mattresses in India. This is largely due to their health benefiting features. These mattresses distribute the weight of your body throughout the surface. Due to the absence of pressure points, an orthopedic memory foam mattress will never make you experience back pain, body pain or muscle stiffness.

2. Which mattress should a combination sleeper buy?

A combination sleeper should buy a dual side comfort mattress. The mattresses come in dual sided features. Medium firm and medium soft. Choose the one as per your comfort and sleeping needs.

3. Which mattress should a stomach sleeper buy?

A stomach sleeper can purchase a medium firm mattress so that the entire body pressure is well balanced. No muscle or body part should feel too much pressure. With regards to this logic, a stomach sleeper should be invented in a medium firm bed.

4. What are the aspects to look at before purchasing a mattress for bed?

It is advisable to pay heed to the length, width, breadth of your actual bed before buying a mattress. You can also customise a mattress as per your needs and necessities. Make sure you are aware of the type of mattress that your body needs in order to cure back and neck issues. To unwind your daily stress, you must look for a mattress that is medium hard and soft. Too hard mattresses are not recommended.

5. Why are people more inclined towards buying mattresses?

Due to the impressive features and never ending health benefits, the majority of the people are inclined towards buying mattresses.

6. What is the unique feature of a mattress?

Mattresses are inflatable, orthopedic, plush, feature pillow like top and can help your body to regulate pressure while sleeping. Memory foam and latex mattresses are often considered the best options for back pain, as they conform to your body, cradling pressure points while supporting your spine and keeping it aligned.

7. What is an orthopedic mattress?

Orthopedic mattress made from foam is the best mattress to get rid of back pain. It is a luxe blend of comfort and support that your body needs while sleeping. If you are a victim of prolonged back and shoulder issues, invent an orthopedic mattress without any second thoughts.

8. What are the types of mattress sizes available in India?

Double bed mattresses, single bed mattresses, king size mattresses and queen size mattresses are the four types of mattresses available for purchase in India. These types of mattresses are introduced due to the various needs and necessities of the sleepers. Every type of mattress is thus crafted according to the desires of the people.

