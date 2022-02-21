Best smartwatches under Rs 3000 in India to gift your boyfriend

Get the best smartwatches under Rs 300 from our curated list of 7 watches from Amazon that are currently available to buy in India. Smartwatches are the new cool and enable you to carry the world on your wrist every day, every time. Smartwatches make a great gifting option and are the coolest thing to give your dad or boyfriend who is never on time. With smartwatches, they can set reminders, chat with you and even listen to music on the go.

1. boAt Xtend Smartwatch

Want a sleek and chic looking smartwatch? This is the one for you! With its built-in Alexa, one can set reminders, alarms and answer questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command! It also monitors your heart rate and SPO2 (blood oxygen levels) to keep a tab on your overall health.

Price: Rs 2999

Buy Now

2. Noise ColorFit Pro 2

What makes this watch smart is its strong polycarbonate case that’ll be featherlight on your wrist. Thanks to its IP68 waterproof rating and 9 sports mode feature, you can sweat, swim, hike or perform yoga without worrying about damaging your watch. It can go for more than a week without needing to be charged via the included magnetic charger.

Price: Rs 2799

Buy Now

3. Fire-Boltt SpO2 Full Touch

Here’s an affordable smartwatch that lets you do the answer calls and keep jogging without having to lift the phone. It is slim and exquisite, comes with a removable watch strap. It features a Full HD touch display and a wrist sense intelligence.

Price: Rs 2499

Buy Now

4. Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 Full Touch

With a new unique rolling and quick access menu, this model provides a great user experience. It has an inbuilt gaming option that also helps you destress with a quick breathing exercise. The futuristic design and uber-cool dial make it a must-have smartwatch under budget that is water-resistant and allows you to track all outdoor activities.

Price: Rs 2499

Buy Now

5. boAt Flash Edition Smartwatch

This smartwatch’s specifications are so damn cool that it’ll add oomph to your look with its dashing style. It's water-resistant and sweat-proof and features a round dial that sports a complete capacitive and responsive touch interface for effortless control.

Price: Rs 2499

Buy Now

6. Zebronics Smartwatch

Next on our list of best smartwatches under Rs 3000 in India is this fitness special watch that’s got a stylish curved glass display and silicone strap. It has features that monitor changes to your body, and keep a track of your healthy lifestyle. You can also control music and camera shutter with this watch.

Price: Rs 2999

Buy Now

7. pTron Force X11 Smartwatch

An excellent gift to surprise your man who is always busy and has no time as this watch sorts out your work and help prioritise things better. With a dial pad option to access call history and sync phone contacts, make and receive a phone call directly with this pTron Force X11 Smartwatch, that one of the best smartwatches you can grab under Rs 3000 in India.

Price: Rs 2860

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Best skin care routine for acne prone skin: Layer your skin correctly