Best Sources of Copper: 5 food items that are powerhouses of this mineral

We all are aware that nutrients such as macro-nutrients (fat, protein, carbohydrate) and micronutrients (such as copper, zinc and manganese) among others play a very important role in our body. Today we are talking about copper, even though they are required in small amounts they play a crucial role in overall health. They are required for several metabolic processes, the functioning of the organs, functioning of enzyme coding, production of melanin and tissues, neuroendocrine functions, bone formation, cell renewal and formation of red blood cells among others.

For the proper functioning of the immune system and growth development of the foetus, we require this essential trace mineral in the right amount and one can include copper-rich food items in their diet to get the same. If you have copper deficiency then you may experience bone weakness, muscles & joints pain among others. However, it is important to note that you should not get pass the daily recommended allowance. More copper intake can lead to cramping, diarrhoea and vomiting and neurological defects. The RDI of copper for a normal adult is 900 mcg. If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, then you need 1 mg or 1.3 mg per day, respectively.

Foods rich in copper:

1. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are two superfoods that you should include in your diet as they provide a wide range of nutrients including copper. Almonds, cashews and sesame seeds are good sources of copper and that's why you should add them in your daily diet.

2. Seafood and liver

Seafood especially oysters and lobster are very rich in copper. Organ meats such as liver, you must be aware of, how nutritious they are. The liver also provides other micronutrients such as B12, vitamin A, riboflavin (B2), folate (B9), iron and choline.

3. Mushrooms

Mushrooms, especially, Shiitake Mushrooms are incredibly rich in copper. They also a great source of selenium, manganese, zinc, folate and vitamins B1, B5, B6 and D among others. 4 dried Shiitake mushrooms can give 89% of the RDI for copper.

4. Green leafy vegetables

It is no surprise to see their mention in this list. Green leafy veggies are powerhouses of so many vitamins and minerals including copper. For the unversed, cooked spinach can give you 33% of the RDI.

5. Dark chocolate

Chocolate lovers must be grinning from ear to ear. Dark chocolate which boasts several nutrients includes health-boosting antioxidants is also rich in copper. A 100-gram bar of dark chocolate has 200% of the RDI for copper. Make sure to not overeat dark chocolate as they are a high-calorie food.

