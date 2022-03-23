Best water purifier for home that will aid in quenching thirst with its bacteria killing powers

In today’s era, water purifiers have become a necessity of every household. The boiling process is one of the best solutions to make it germ free. Since people find themselves running in a persistent rat race, they don't have much time to wait for the water to get boiled and then cool enough to pour it in the bottle. Also the taste of the water changes after being boiled thoroughly. On the other hand, contaminated water or unfiltered water can hamper the pink health and result in gastronomic issues, intestinal problems, reproductive as well as neurological disorders. Thus, it is mandatory to consume bacteria and germ free water everyday. You can either boil or rely on the best water purifier for home.

Having said that, there is an increase in the purchase of water purifiers in India. With plenty of water purifier brands and their types it becomes difficult to choose the best water purifier for home. But not to worry, we will help you to invest in the best water purifier for home that will aid in quenching your thirst with its bacteria killing powers.

Get to know the types of water purifier:

There are distinctive types of water purifiers that determine the filtering process of the water filter machines. All the types of water purifiers have similar goals and serve every need of the common man. Here are the types of filter machines that offer 99 percent bacteria free water that is safe for everyday consumption.

1. Reverse Osmosis: Reverse Osmosis is the technology on which a water purifier works. It is popularly known by its initials RO. RO system is one of the best technologies found in the majority of the water purifiers. They have greater effectiveness due to distinctive stages of water filtration. RO filters basically make the use of force in the area of concentrated water. The water then passes to a semi permeable membrane. The intensive filtration process of RO machines has the capability to convert hard water to soft water. Ro water purifier comes with a total of three filters namely a pre-filter, sediment filter and carbon filter. This RO technology ensures that the water retains its original minerals and nutrients throughout the germ, bacteria killing process.

2. Ultrafiltration: Ultrafiltration does not make the use of electricity. It takes the help of a hollow membrane to make the water worth consumption. It suspends larger particles and vanishes all the germs, micro-organisms, bacterias and solids present in the water. It is recommended to bring home a combination of RO plus UV with UF technology as UF water purifiers can not single handedly convert hard water to soft water.

3. Ultraviolet: Ultraviolet technology is popularly known as UV. It needs electricity for the purification of water. With the help of UV radiations, water purifiers filter the water and try to kill as many germs as it can. However, it doesn't clear them all. In this type of filtering technology, the water is forcefully passed through a tube and then comes in contact with radiation. UV water filters are nevertheless easy to clean and free from chemicals despite its inefficiency in eliminating TDS completely.

Some water purifiers combine two technologies and work together for delivering better results. Currently, RO plus UV is said to gain maximum consumer attention.

These technologies flawlessly serve you with clean, clear and germ free water. It is necessary to bring home any of these water filtering technologies or a combination for safe drinking water.

Which aspect of the water purifier is crucial and widely recommended?

Another important aspect found in water purifiers is TDS. TDS stands for Total Dissolved Solids. It is the total concentration of substances that are dissolved in drinking water. TDS consists of inorganic salts and a little amount of organic matter. They are those toxic substances found in water sourced by Industries and pesticides. There is also a permissible limit of TDS meant for drinking water. The ideal TDS should range between 75 to 90 ppm. Generally, a water purifier with 50 to 150 levels of TDS is said to be the most ideal level of TDS that is perfectly fit for human consumption. Thus, to reduce the TDS present in the water, choose the best water purifier for home with an effective TSD controller.

Which water purifier is good for health? The majority of the RO based water purifiers come with a TDS controller and thus are regarded as a purifier that is extremely good for health. Don't think too much! We are here with all types of water purifiers that has RO, UV, UF or combination technology

Browse through the list below to bring home the best water purifier for home:

1. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF

Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF comes with 8 stages of purification technology with 7 litres of tank capacity. It has an active copper and a mineral guard technology. With the goodness of copper, this purifier instantly infuses copper ions along with other essential minerals into the water. Copper has antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties that help to support healthy metabolism. It also helps to provide the body with energy and is much needed for growth and development. UV-C technology ensures that every drop of water is as healthy and safe as water boiled for 20 minutes. The filtration process imparts crystal clear clarity to your drinking water in addition to making it safe from viral and bacterial contaminations. The UV plus UF system removes viruses and thus makes it a must have water purifier.

Price: Rs. 24,500

Deal: Rs. 17,499

2. Aquaguard Marvel NXT UV+UF+Patented Active Copper Water Purifier

Aquaguard Marvel water purifier offers you a TDS up to 200 ppm. This filter machine is flexible and can be mounted on a wall or placed on a countertop. With 6.2 litres of water storage capacity, this water purifier comes with in total 5 stages of purification. UV e-boiling technology ensures that you only consume bacteria free water. For easy installation, this water purifier accompanies a plumbing kit, accessories, power supply adapter and bracket for the adapter.

Price: Rs. 15,000

Deal: Rs. 10,690

3. AQUAULTRA UVC 5 stage Purification 14 L UV + UF Water Purifier

This AQUAULTRA UVC comes with 13 litres water tank storage and an intelligent disinfection UV LED in the tank. This water filter machine works on 200 ppm TDS. It has a long filtration life up to 25000 litres. In addition, it also has copper and an activated carbon for making your drinking water absolutely safe for consumption.

Price: Rs. 9,999

Deal: Rs. 2,999

4. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF

This HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF water purifier provides advanced 7 stage purification to ensure 100 percent RO water. It enriches water with essential minerals to provide safe and sweet drinking water. It can be used for TDS up to 2000 ppm. This water filter is designed to treat multiple sources of water like borewell water, tanker or tap water. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is the highest water saving RO machine with a recovery rate of up to 60 percent. It helps you save up to 80 glasses of water daily compared to other ordinary RO water purifiers. This is surely the best water purifier for home.

Price: Rs. 22,500

Deal: Rs. 13,799

5. V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB Water Purifier

V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB Water Purifier comes with 7 stage purification and pH balancer. This is one of the best water purifiers for homes that is suitable for all Indian water conditions. The double layer protection with RO and UF technology ensures that your glass is completely free from bacterias, germs and other microorganisms. It has an intelligent design that protects sensitive RO and enhances the life of the water filter.

Price: Rs. 13,049

Deal: Rs. 8,466

6. Kent Elegant Wall Mountable RO + UF Water Purifier for home

Kent Elegant Wall Mountable RO + UF Water Purifier comes with a TDS controller and a UV disinfection in the tank. The tank has a capacity to hold up to 8 litres. With 5 LPH water purifier, it removes even dissolved impurities such as arsenic, rust, pesticides and fluorides. It also has the ability to kill bacteria and viruses that can make water 100 percent pure and suitable for drinking. The TDS control system allows adjustment of TDS level of purified water which retains essential natural minerals in drinking water.

Price: Rs. 19,500

Deal: Rs. 10,999

7. Blue Star Aristo RO+UV+UF

Blue Star Aristo water purifier comes with a triple layered RO, UV and UF protection for suitable drinking water. It has an aqua taste booster that helps in maintaining the taste of water. What’s unique? This water purifier for home comes with an UV fail alert and a tank full indicator. It follows a 7 step process to reach maximum purity levels of the water. RO removes dissolved impurities, micro organisms, heavy metals and radioactive matter, while UV deactivates micro organisms such as bacteria, cysts and viruses.

Price: Rs. 13,900

Deal: Rs. 8,915

8. AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier

AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier serves you with baby safe water with its 8 stage purification process. It serves you with 100 percent RO and SCMT. SCMT stands for silver charged membrane tech. It has a digital display and also an alkaline mineraliser tech for crystal clear drinking water. It provides you with a TDS of minimum 200 ppm. It retains natural taste and all the essential minerals of water. The simple and intelligent display of information makes its appearance modern and a must have kitchen appliance.

Price: Rs. 20,475

Deal: Rs. 14,499

9. R.k. Aqua Fresh India Swift Plus

R.k. Aqua Fresh India Swift Plus removes up to 80 to 90 percent of contaminants with its real Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology. The excellent quality filters and RO,UV, UF, mineral cartridges and aTDS adjuster makes it the best water purifier for home. It comes with a free pre filter and all fitting accessories for a fuss installation process.

Price: Rs. 15,999

Deal: Rs. 4,555

10. Livpure Zinger Hot HR DX Ecocare Water Purifier

Don’t wait for the water to heat in your RO. Get instant flow of hot, warm & ambient water as per your requirement. Livpure Zinger Copper Hot provides you with a continuous flow of hot water without any break. Just select the dispensing option and get unlimited hot or warm water. Livpure’s Zinger Hot Water Purifier comes with a copper 29 cartridge that works as an added layer of purification. It adds the goodness of copper and helps in improving immunity and digestion with copper enriched water.

Price: Rs. 27,900

Deal: Rs. 20, 580

11. TATA Swach Cristella Advance Blue Water Purifier

TATA Swach Cristella Advance Blue Water Purifier is a non-electric water purifier for homes. It has unassembled products that you have to assemble. It works on gravity driven ultra hollow fibre membrane filtration technology for 100 percent germ free water. It has 18 litres of storage capacity which is divided into two parts. 9 litres of pure water storage in the lower container and 9 litres of storage in the upper container. It comes with food grade body material and meets the Log Reduction Value (LRV) for bacteria, viruses and cysts.

Price: Rs. 2799

Deal: Rs. 2725

12. AO Smith Z8 Hot+ normal RO

This water filter can be used for TDS upto 2000 ppm. The water passes through the RO membrane and is double purified by SCMT. AO Smith Z8 Hot+ normal RO water purifier for home saves 9000 liters of water per year with ART (Advance Recovery Technology). The input water temperature ranges from 5 degree celsius to 45 degree celsius. This water purifier is the best purifier for attaining baby safe drinking water.

Price: Rs. 29,950

Deal: Rs. 23,666

13. Mi Smart Water Purifier

Looking for a smart and the best water purifier for home? Mi Smart Water Purifier is RO and UV tech water filter for yoru smart kitchen. It has the capacity to hold up to 7 litres of water. This water purifier comes with an app connectivity and DIY filter replacement. The filter of this water purifier lasts up to 12 months so that you can enjoy long term use. When the app alerts you that it's time for filter replacement, you can directly purchase the replacement filter using the app. This purifier features an UV light inside the water tank. This assures that all the water gets treated by the UV light, making sure the water is disinfected of any micro-organisms

Price: Rs. 14,999

Deal: Rs. 12,899

14. Konvio Neer AquaPious RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Water Purifier

Konvio Neer AquaPious RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Water Purifier removes tap water odor and stop scaling. It eliminates suspended particles, the taste of chlorine and fluoride with the Reverse Osmosis (RO) system. The High TDS membrane supports up to 3000 TDS that delivers clear and safe drinking water. This water purifier keeps your water clean and pure to drink. Its water filter is excellent for home as well as office use. The high grade UV keeps purified water pure for longer duration and kills the unseen or micro bacteria and viruses with the help of high quality components.

Price: Rs. 19,999

Deal: Rs. 5,499

15. HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF Water Purifier

HUL Pureit Copper+ RO water purifier provides advanced 7 stage purification. Its unique proprietary copper charge technology charges widely appreciated by the majority of the consumers. The copper infused water has anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. For every litre of water purified, 650 ml of water is thrown out by the machine. It is encouraged to save the water in a container and use it for cleaning utensils or washing clothes. This water purifier is everything that you need for filtering your tap water in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 25,390

Deal: Rs. 20,999

From this huge list of the best water purifiers, which one is making its way to your home? Do check them out and seize great deals before they are gone. Water is the basic necessity of life and amidst the ongoing harsh times, it is necessary to drink filtered or boiled water everyday to maintain pink health. Bring the best water purifier home today itself.

Now you need not to boil water again and again, a water purifier will do its job and also help you to maintain your health. Drinking clear and cleaned water is crucial especially when you are more prone to diseases and viruses. With all the information about the types of water purifiers and the technologies that they use for filtration, we are sure you are just one step away from your purchasing decision.

FAQs

1. What should we do of the water that is thrown out by the water purifier?

You should use the water to wash utensils, clean clothes or to mop the floor. Do not consume the water that is thrown out from the water filter.

2. What is the main aim of water purifiers?

The main aim of the water purifiers is to kill germs, bacteria, micro-organism and other impurities present in the water. Water purifiers make use of technologies to filter the water completely and prevent water birthed diseases. Clean and germ free water also helps in improving the quality of your hair and skin. Water purifiers offer a healthy source of hydration with its powerful germ killing abiltites.

3. How can we come to know the level of TDS we need before purchasing the water purifier?

It is important to pay heed to the TDS levels before purchasing a water purifier. TDS stands for total dissolved solids. Please use a TDS meter to find out the correct TDS of your water source before buying a water purifier.

4. What is a RO filter?

RO filter asks for electricity to purify the water. It filters out bacteria, germs, microorganisms and requires high water pressure. It has the power to dissolve salts and harmful metals. A RO water purifier filters all the visible and suspended impurities. It is said to be the best water purifier for home. What’s unique? It removes 90 percent of the TDS.

5. What are the features of UV filters?

UV filters work with normal tap water pressure. It kills all the bacterias but does not suspend it completely. It lacks in removing the dissolved metals and salts trapped while filtering the water. A UV filter works effectively in filtering the water without the presence of a membrane. Unfortunately, a UV filter alone cannot remove TDS.

6. What should one look at before buying a water purifier?

Before purchasing a water purifier, you must look at the water purifier brand, its features, specifications and most importantly the type of technology it uses to purify the water. To sum up, look at the TDS levels and check the water capacity. You can also pay heed to the appearance and stages of filters that the water purifier uses to serve you a clearly purified and bacteria free water.

7. Which is the best water purifier for home?

Consumer’s experiences, reviews and ratings state that RO and combination technology water purifiers are the best water purifiers for home. RO water purifiers have the ability to eliminate the TDS completely paving way for clean and highly purified drinking water. They have greater effectiveness due to distinctive stages of water filtration. After RO, UF and then UV based water purifiers come into picture.

