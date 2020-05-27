Binge Eating Disorder: What are the signs of it and how to stop BED?

Binge-eating disorder is an unusual habit of consuming a large amount of food in a shorter time. This is considered to be a disorder that needs to be treated.

Binge-eating disorder (BED) is an eating and feeding disorder and has now been considered as an official diagnosis. It is not only associated with eating and food, but people get engaged in this as a way of dealing with other deeper psychological issues like depression or anxiety. In research, it has been seen that BED can affect two percent of people around the world.

This eating disorder has numerous health risks as well; one of the most common risks is obesity. 50 percent of people with BED are suffering from obesity. There are symptoms, causes and treatment of this disorder. So, read on to know about this issue in depth.

BED: Here’s everything you should know about the binge-eating disorder:

Symptoms of binge-eating disorder

People suffering from this disorder eat a lot in a shorter time. And this is often triggered by emotional stress. So, here are the symptoms of BED:

Eating more frequently than normal.

Eating to get uncomfortably full.

Having a large amount of food without feeling hungry.

Eating alone due to shame.

Feeling disgusting with oneself.

People suffering from BED have an extreme level of shame and guilt of their overweight, body shape and eating habits.

Causes of Binge Eating Disorder:

Sensitivity in Dopamine level: Dopamine hormone gives the feeling of reward and pleasure. So, sensitivity in this hormone leads to BED.

Gender: BED has been noticed in women mostly than men and this may be caused due to many biological factors.

Brain structure: People who have the habit of overeating may experience changes in brain structure. And this may lead to BED.

Body size: Bodyweight, size and shape are all causes and result of eating disorders. Dissatisfaction of their own image, poor dieting, binge-eating, etc. all contribute to this disorder.

Emotional stress: Emotional stress, induced by any sad incidents like accident, death, separation from your loved ones, etc. play a major role to lead us to this eating disorder.

Psychological disorders: Certain psychological disorders like depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, etc. also can cause binge-eating disorder in people.

Diagnosis of Binge-Eating Disorder:

We may indulge in overeating occasionally like in a party and that is not an eating disorder. BED tends to start in people from late teens to 20s. If a person is overeating or binge-eating every week for at least three months, then there is a serious problem that needs to be diagnosed.

If BED is left untreated for a long time, then it may cause serious health issues amongst people. So, it has to be dealt with proper mental support. And it is also recommended to consult a therapist for the treatment.

Health Risks of Binge Eating Disorder:

People suffering from binge eating disorder tend to develop numerous health and mental issues. They are as follows:

Chronic pain.

Asthma.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

Fertility and pregnancy problems.

PCOS.

Difficulty in social interaction.

Treatments for Binge Eating Disorder:

Binge Eating Disorder needs to be treated with tender care. Treatments are as follows:

Cognitive behavioural therapy.

Interpersonal psychotherapy.

Dialectical behaviour therapy.

Weight loss therapy.

Medications.

Ways to avoid binge-eating

You can follow these tips to avoid your unhealthy eating habits:

1- Maintain a food and mood diary to keep a check on your eating habits based on your mood.

2- Accept yourself as you are.

3- Talk to someone about this to have mental support.

4- Try to maintain a healthy diet plan which is rich in protein and healthy fats. Have regular meals, whole foods to get all the important nutrients.

5- Regularly exercise as this will help you to lose your body weight, reduce anxiety symptoms and will enhance your mood.

6- Always have a sound sleep of 7 to 8 hours at night.

Don’t get confused with your occasional binge-eating as that’s completely normal. And never avoid your unusual eating habits if that occurs regularly. Always go to the therapist to seek help.

