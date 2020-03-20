Bipolar Disorder: Everything you need to know about this mental health disorder
Mental health is one of the most neglected health topics in our country. According to the World Health Organization, 7.5 percent of the Indian population suffers from some form of mental disorder. One such form of mental health is bipolar disorder.
Bipolar disorder refers to a mental illness marked by unusual mood swings. Everybody experiences mood swings but for a person suffering from bipolar disorder, the mood swings can be extreme. He or she may even find it difficult to manage everyday life.
The Symptoms
The symptoms may range from an extremely elevated mood to depression. The symptoms of mental disorder can be classified into two different categories: mania and depression.
#Signs of Mania
- Sleep deprivation
- Restlessness
- Lack of concentration
- Overconfidence
- Reckless behaviour
- Pressured speech
- Delusional thinking
- High energy levels
#Signs of Depression
- Feeling of hopelessness for a long time
- Avoiding social contact at all levels
- Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed
- Loss of appetite
- Lethargy
- Unable to concentrate or make decisions
- Suicidal thoughts
Types of Bipolar Disorder
There are several types of bipolar disorders characterized based on mania and depression. The treatment may differ for every type of bipolar disorder.
Bipolar Disorder I
Previously known as “manic depression”, a person suffering from bipolar disorder has extreme mood swings. They show a sudden shift in their behaviour which quickly escalates until they’re out of control.
Bipolar Disorder II
This type of bipolar disorder is more common than bipolar I. They show both depressive and manic symptoms. This can get worse if left untreated, and a person suffering from this disorder might become severely depressed.
Cyclothymic Disorder
This is less common than bipolar disorder I and II. It is a mild mood disorder with symptoms similar to other bipolar disorders such as irritability, insomnia, sudden weight loss, loss of appetite, low sexual desire, inability to focus, restlessness and impulsive disorder. The mood swings with the cyclothymic disorder are not so severe.
Unspecified Bipolar Disorder
Some bipolar disorders don’t follow any similar pattern. They can be due to an underlying medical condition or abuse disorder.
Treatment
Although the cause of the bipolar disorder is still not clear, treatment is available to manage the condition. The treatment involves medications, counselling sessions and certain lifestyle changes.
