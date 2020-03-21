Bird Flu: Follow THESE ways to prevent H5N1 or avian influenza

Bird Flu: Want to know which are simple and effective ways to prevent avian influenza or H5N1? Then read on.

Bird flu which is also termed as H5N1 or avian influenza is a type of zoonotic influenza virus. Many do not know that it can get transmitted from infected live or dead poultry such as chicken, turkey or wild ducks to humans. For the unversed, symptoms of bird flu include cough, headache, fever, pneumonia, sepsis and other respiratory diseases among others. There are several types of avian influenza viruses such as A(H5N1), A(H7N9) and A(H9N2) among others. One should not ignore signs and red flags as it is a serious contagious disease and can lead to epidemic and pandemic. However, one can prevent the same.

One of the best ways to prevent it and its spread is avoiding poultry farms or any bird market as the same can be contaminated with the excretions or droppings of the poultry birds and it may have the viruses and humans can easily contract after coming in contact with the virus. You may unknowingly spread the pathogen among others. Today we have compiled some of the simple and easy to prevent bird flu. Read on to know more.

Bird Flu: Ways to prevent avian influenza:

1. Healthy eating to boost immunity

The strong immune system helps our body to fight diseases so it is of utmost importance to include nutrient-rich food items on daily basis. Include foods that are rich in protein, folic acid, beta carotene, zinc and vitamin A, C, B, D and E among others as they boost the immune system and provide resistance to infection.

2. Wash your hands thoroughly after touching raw meat and cook properly

There are chances of raw meat containing bacteria, viruses, and pathogens. After touching raw meat, one should not touch mouth, nose or eyes as the same can lead to H5N1 infection. Make sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. After cleaning meat, one should cook them well as high heat destroys all the micro-organisms. Cook them well and prevent the entry of pathogens.

3 Annual Flu Vaccines

Flu vaccinations are recommended every year to avoid the risk of getting infected by influenza or bird flu viruses. With the help of vaccines, one can fight off influenza during the season.

4. Maintain hygiene

Regular cleaning of the house and office spaces will keep all kinds of allergens, dirt, bacteria, and virus at bay. So, regularly disinfect surfaces, furniture, toys and workspace among others.

5. Avoid alcohol and smoking

As mentioned, a strong immune system is very vital to fight with pathogens and to maintain the good health of people. However, alcohol and cigarettes can weaken our immune system. Their consumption can decrease the immune response towards the viruses and other bacteria.

Credits :boldsky

Read More