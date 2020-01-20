Bitter Gourd Health Benefits: THIS veggie can work wonders for your health, skin and hair

Bitter Gourd is super beneficial for our health, skin, and hair promoting weight control and loss. Check out the benefits of it.

Corolla aka karela and the bitter gourd is not so loved vegetable for its bitter taste. But people concerned about their weight tend to drink the karela juice as it aids in weight loss. But karela packed with numerous benefits for overall health, skin, hair and eyes as well. It can reduce the risk of heart attack, cancer and diabetes along with curing insomnia. So, regular consumption of this veggie can do wonders in your body. Then you can add this to any preparation and have it easily without its bitter taste. So, all the health concerned people out there, if you still didn't take bitter gourd regularly, then add it to your diet right now.

Check out the health benefits of the corolla.

Helpful for diabetes

Bitter gourd or corolla has a compound that works like insulin. It reduces the blood glucose levels in both Type I and Type II diabetes. The consumption of a glass of karela juice is highly effective for diabetes.

Aids in having healthy skin and hair

Corolla is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C which are good for the skin. It fights with the ageing, acne and skin blemishes problems. It is also helpful in treating various skin infections like ringworm, psoriasis, and itching. Corolla also combats dandruff, hair loss and split-ends problems.

Improves liver health

Bitter gourd detoxifies the liver. It boosts the liver enzymes and is helpful to kick hangover away as it reduces alcohol deposits on the liver. It is also beneficial for bladder

Improves digestion Karela is full of fibre and therefore it helps improve bowel movement. It relieves constipation and settles the stomach. So, people with constipation problem should consume corolla regularly. Checks our cardiac health Bitter gourd reduces LDL (bad cholesterol) and decreases the risk of a heart attack. The fibre in the veggie also helps to unclog the arteries. So, it's a must-have to combat cardiac problems. Reduces the risk of cancer This vegetable boosts the immune system and prevents allergies and infections. Regular consumption of it reduces the risk of cancer. It works against cancer cells proliferation and stops tumour formation. The risk of breast, colon and prostate cancer is highly reduced with the consumption of this veggie. Aids in weight loss and control Karela is low in calories and rich in fibre. It stops the formation and growth of adipose cells, which is responsible to store fat in the body. It improves metabolism and the antioxidants in it help detoxify the body thus helping to control and losing weight. Good for healing any wounds Corolla is highly rich in healing properties. It can control the blood flow and blood clotting to make the healing process of any wound faster and kill the infection. Good for the purification of the blood The antioxidants in this vegetable help cure many problems related to impure blood. So, regular consumption of bitter gourd helps to improve blood circulation. It energizes the body Regular consumption of this veggie has shown remarkable improvements in increasing body stamina and energy levels. It also improves our sleep quality and reduces any sleep problems like insomnia. Along with that, it is also good for our eyes improving the eyesight.

