Bizarre: Varanasi Priests put masks on idols amid Coronavirus scare

Amidst the coronavirus scare, Varanasi priests have come up with an innovative idea to spread awareness among the devotes. Read on to know more.

Coronavirus has spread in over 120 countries, affecting over 1,20,000 people with the death toll reaching more than 4,000 around the globe. Italy and China are the worst affected countries in the world. As the situation is on the verge of stabilisation in China, the situation has worsened in Italy and Japan.

While people are coming up with innovative ideas to combat the deadly virus, priests in Varanasi are putting face masks on deities.

“We have put a mask on Lord Vishwanath to raise awareness about coronavirus. Just like we put clothes on the idols when it is cold and put ACs when it’s hot, we have put masks on the deities,”said Krishna Anand Pandey, the temple priest.

Varanasi:The 'Shivling' at Prahladeshwar temple have been covered with a mask&posters have been put up in temple appealing devotees to not touch the idols.A devotee says,"we are urging ppl not to touch the idols.If idols are touched,#coronavirus will spread & infect more people." pic.twitter.com/c0ZTGjVtFM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2020

It seems like a good step on the priests’ part to take this measure to avoid contraction of the infection as touching the idols might spread the virus. They are also performing the rituals wearing a mask to avoid contact with people who come there to worship.

However, doctors are constantly urging people that wearing surgical masks might not stop the spread of the virus, but it will definitely limit the resources for the health department. Healthcare professionals require the masks to take care of the patients without getting sick themselves. N95s masks are a better option for general people to prevent coronavirus.

Taking precautions is the best way to prevent the risk of getting the infection. WHO has provided guidelines that will help you take care of your health and those around you by following these steps:

Wash your hands

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water can help kill the viruses that might be lurking on your hands.

Avoid social contact

Avoid coming in contact with people who are coughing or sneezing as they might spray liquid droplets that may contain a virus. Maintain at least a distance of 1 meter with that person to avoid contamination.

Do not touch your face or mouth

We use our hands for everything and they are the most likely to pick up viruses. Once infected, your hands can easily spread the virus to the other parts of the body.

Respiratory hygiene is important

By respiratory hygiene, we mean covering your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze. Ensure to dispose of the tissue immediately after using it to clean your nose or mouth.

Get medical treatment

Seek medical treatment in case you have fever, cough and breathing difficulties.

Stay updated

Follow reliable sources to stay updated on COVID-19 without creating a panic.

