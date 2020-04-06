Black Chickpeas For Diabetes: Here's why diabetics should include Kala Chana in their diet

Black Chickpeas For Diabetes: Do you like Kala Chana? Then read on to know how it is good for your heath and blood sugar levels.

Diabetes is one of the common health issues and the number of diabetics is only rising, mostly because of the poor lifestyle. Diabetics are often advised to bring in certain lifestyle changes especially in their diet as what you eat directly impacts your blood sugar levels. Having foods that have a low glycemic index is often recommended. What are low GI foods? GI of the foods helps us to know how they affect blood glucose levels. The smaller the number, the lesser will be the negative impact of the food on your blood sugar. Ideally, go for food items that have GI number 55 or less.

Today we are talking about black chickpeas aka Kala chana. It is a desi variant of Garbanzo beans and they are known for their excellent nutrient profile. They are a good source of protein, fibre, iron and have a low glycemic index and these factors make it a great food item for diabetics to have. For the unversed, the glycemic index of black chana is 28 to 32 which means that the carbohydrate in them is broken down and digested quite slowly. Consuming boiled black chana every morning will help diabetics to keep blood sugar level stable.

Black chana for diabetics: Other benefits and how to include in diet

One serving of black chickpea contains 13 grams of dietary fibre, both soluble and insoluble fiber. The high fibre, protein and low GI index contributes to better blood sugar level. As per report, ½ a cup of black chickpeas per day is effective enough to control blood sugar in just a week.

Aside from diabetes, this variant of chickpeas will also manage your cholesterol levels. If you are a weight watcher then it is in ideal food for you as well. Other health benefits include: promotes hair growth, prevents greying of hair, cardiovascular benefits and prevents cancer among others.

Make a chana chat with boiled black chickpeas, fresh vegetables, lemon juice, pink Himalayan salt and coriander. This breakfast will keep you full for longer and of course help you to balance sugar levels.

