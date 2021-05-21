Black Fungus Epidemic: Causes, symptoms, treatment, dos and don’ts of THIS fungal infection

Black Fungus is a type of fungal infection that is showing up amongst COVID 19 survivors. Several Indian states have reported affected cases along with fatalities with this infection. So, here are the details of the disease that you should know about to stay safe.

Our country has not yet recovered from the second wave of COVID 19. Black fungus or mucormycosis is the new fungal infection that is being noticed in all COVID 19 survivors. Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka all have reported cases with it. Maharashtra has reported 1500 cases and 90 fatalities with this disease. As the number of affected cases are increasing, the Centre has requested the states to declare the Black Fungus as an epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. And it has been requested to report all suspected and confirmed cases of Black Fungus by all government and private hospitals. But where this Black Fungus is getting evolved from and how is it affecting?

Source of black fungus

The Health Ministry has confirmed that this infection is getting detected amongst patients recovering or recovered from COVID 19. They are undergoing oxygen therapy in ICU, where a humidifier is used, which makes them prone to fungal infections because of the exposure to moisture. Along with that, weak immune system due to steroid consumption, voriconazole therapy, diabetes, etc. keep the patients at a greater risk of getting infected with it.

How does it affect us?

The disease is caused by a set of microorganisms, mucormycetes, which live in the environment, mostly in soil, dead leaves, piles and compost. First it shows up as a skin infection by living in the air pockets of the forehead, nose, cheekbones, eyes and teeth and then it gradually spreads to lungs, eyes and even to the brain.

Symptoms of Black Fungus

Some of the symptoms of black fungus are discoloration of nose, blurred vision, breathing problems, chest pain, coughing with blood, redness in the eyes, fever with cough and headache, vomiting, etc. Treatment of Black Fungus Amphotericin-B injection is the prime reequipment for the treatment of this fungus as it’s an antifungal medicine. And the patients have to be kept under strict supervision of eye surgeons, ENT specialists, general and neurosurgeons, dental maxillofacial surgeons as this infection affects different parts of our body simultaneously. Dos for Black Fungus: Control your hyperglycaemia Monitor blood glucose levels post recovery from COVID 19. Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during your oxygen therapy. Use steroids and antifungal medicines judiciously only when prescribed by doctor. Don’ts for Black Fungus: Don’t overlook the symptoms of Black Fungus if you have them. Don’t take the case of blocked nose lightly mainly after getting recovered from COVID 19. Do not waste any time in the hope of getting well soon without any treatment. Do not think twice for taking any crucial investigation like microscopy when needed. Also Read: Here’s everything you need to know about Black Fungus and White Fungus infection

