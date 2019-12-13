Regular Salt Vs Black Salt: Which one is better and why

One ingredient that's a must in every dish is salt. The amount of salt used differs from person to person. But more than that the type of salt you use also matters. Read below to find out which type of salt- black or regular is better.

When it comes to preparing dishes, spices play a vital role. Spices not only add taste to our food, but each spice has its flavour and fragrance that it adds to the food. Some spices are a must-have in every kitchen. And one such spice is salt- we cannot do with your salt. Be it curries, salads, rotis, soups, pasta or fried rice- salt is a key ingredient in all the dishes. The usage and type of salt that people use differ invariably.

Among the various kinds of salt are Himalayan salt, iodized salt, sea salt, Kosher salt, and of course, the table salt. A more indigenous entrant to the list of salt varieties is black salt. Black salt is said to less in sodium and also a healthier option than regular salt. If you are planning to make a switch, then read below to find out which one is a better option- regular or black.

What is black salt:

Black salt is collected from the salt mines of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and India. It gives off a sulphurous and pungent smell and is of three types - black ritual salt, which is not consumed, black lava salt, and Himalayan black salt.

Difference between the taste:

When it comes to taste, both regular and black salt have a distinct taste. Black salt varieties have a stronger flavour, providing a smoky taste, while regular salt is saltier, but gives hints of sweetness or sourness. Regardless, both types of salt can be used to enhance flavour, but the taste varies distinctly.

Production:

Black salt is traditionally made from regular Himalayan salt and is mixed with herbs, spices, and seeds before being heated to high temperatures. Whereas, regular salt is made from large rock salt deposits, but lately they are manufactured artificially by processing, which removes most of the trace minerals.

Benefits of Black salt and Regular salt:

Black salt has a lower sodium content than regular salt, and is healthier for people with high blood pressure or for those who want to lessen their sodium intake. It traditionally goes through minimal processing. When it comes to processing, things like anti-caking agents, aluminium silicate, and potassium iodate that are added to regular salt are not added to black salt.

Black salt or Regular Salt, Which one is better:

Without a doubt, it has to be black salt. Black salt is better for people with high blood pressure because of its lower sodium content. It undergoes minimal processing, so black salt is healthier than regular salt, but all types of salt should be used in moderation.

