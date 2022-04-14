Bookmark these tips to save yourself from a hangover

Alcohol intoxication leaves unpleasant aftermath generally known as Hangover. With a dizzy head, rumbling gut and even the slightest sound feels jarring- hangovers are quite hard to manage and come with plenty of unfriendly symptoms. As per the experts, physical fatigue is a sure-shot thing that adds up to the symptoms of a hangover but more than that it’s the mental exhaustion that damages your body functions. Instead of taking yourself on the path of binge drinking, a little mindfulness while sipping alcohol can save you from plenty of spiteful symptoms of hangovers.

Having said that, here we bring you some of the best, proven hangover prevention tips as well as easy remedies if you are still bummed from those oh! not-so-pretty symptoms of a hangover in the morning.

Rule of thumb-hydration: Alcohol is a diuretic in nature that can make you pee very often. And that is why it can lead to dehydration. Dehydration is one of the major factors that can further cause headache, fatigue and dry mouth. Therefore, it is advisable to drink plenty of water before and between drinks to avoid these symptoms. You can also consume a big glass of water before going to sleep to keep your body hydrated.

Feeding yourself prior is the key: When you drink alcohol empty stomach it takes the alcohol directly to your intestines and further, the alcohol is deposited into your arteries super quick. When you have something in your stomach, the circulation of alcohol in your bloodstream remains low and therefore saving you from any worst feelings, the next morning.

Add in coffee or tea: Coffee/tea or any other caffeinated drinks act as stimulants that can ease out the various symptoms of a hangover like fatigue. Green tea, black tea or coffee is also filled with antioxidants that can decrease the side effects of consuming alcohol. You can consume a glass full of black coffee or black tea (the next morning) after consuming the alcohol.

Get enough sleep: Alcohol can easily hinder your sleeping quality, duration and entire sleeping schedule which can further worsen the symptoms of a hangover. Poor sleep can further cause fatigue and make your body slowly while slowing down the duration of recovery. Give yourself enough time to sleep after you consume alcohol so that your body can get proper rest and you wake up with low or no symptoms of a hangover.

Eat a hearty breakfast: Hangovers are also related to hypoglycemia which means low levels of blood sugar. Low blood sugar levels are a major cause of weakness and headache. You can decrease these symptoms by consuming a healthy and nutritious breakfast after consuming alcohol. This helps in keeping up your blood sugar levels and further decreases the symptoms of a hangover.

Try these above-written remedies to ease out the after-effects of drinking alcohol and make sure to follow mindful ingestion, in the very first place to avoid all the after drama. These remedies will keep your body nourished and further protect you from the awful symptoms of a hangover.

