Boost your immune system with THESE 5 healthy juice recipes shared by Nutritionist Arooshi Agarwal

Having healthy juices is an easy and effective way to enhance your immunity to combat all diseases and infections. Here are 5 juice recipes from Arooshi Agarwal, Nutritionist and founder of Arooshi’s Nutrylife to amp up your immune system.

Our immune system works constantly without a pause and so it requires the best fuel for its performance in figuring out which cells belong to our body and which doesn’t. These internal little wonderful warriors (antibodies) that protect us from diseases, infections, and what not needs ultimate care so that we are kept healthy and strong from inside. The immune system doesn’t only need the right conditions to perform but also requires the right nutrition.

The current global crisis has made us realize the importance of immunity in our daily lives. Good immunity won’t come easy without taking care of the gut (small intestine) and liver health. More than 70% of our immune system is in our gut which forms a foundation of our overall health. These two are one of the most important organs in our body that ensures the immunity that we need in our daily life to combat all sorts of illnesses. Having different types of juice is one of the most effective ways to boost our immune system. Hence, Arooshi Aggarwal, nutritionist and founder of Arooshi’s Nutrylife, shares some easy juice recipes.

5 juice recipes shared by nutritionist Arooshi Agarwal.

Green Juice

Green juice is a powerhouse of supplements for a solid immune system. It works best for detoxifying the liver. You need Wheat Grass, bottle gourd, a handful of mint leaves, and lime. Do not add salt or any condiments, try taking it raw. Blend these green veggies. You can adjust the consistency either with water or coconut water. The ideal time to consume this juice is in the morning. This juice is packed with antioxidants, iron, potassium magnesium which have a nerve and muscle relaxing effect. This juice helps in reducing the inflammation, cools down the body heat and antioxidants help in building up the antibodies.

White Juice

For this juice, you will need bottle gourd, green apple, celery and ginger. Ginger has always been the go-to food for colds. This is because it kills rhinovirus, the infectious agent responsible for the common cold. Celery is filled with sodium, a natural electrolyte that helps to treat dehydration. Green apples are also rich in vitamin C that boosts our immunity. Blend these together with water and drink.

Orange juice

For orange juice, you will be needing carrots, pumpkin, and apricots. This juice is rich in Vitamin A which is also fat-soluble vitamin and helps us fight against eye infections and provides a better vision.

Red juice

For this refreshing juice, you will need beetroot, tomato, ginger, garlic, and turmeric. These are wonder veggies to improve immunity. These veggies keep gut flora (good bacteria) healthy and improve gut health. Not only this juice refreshes the mood but also helps to treat influenza, runny nose, and body aches. This juice is so healthy that it calms down the symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis as turmeric, garlic, and ginger have strong inflammatory effects.

Yellow juice

For this, you will need pineapple, carrot mint leaves and lemon. This juice is loaded with immunity builders. It helps in treating cold, cough, and sore throat. Pineapple can reduce the bronchial inflammation which provides better respiration and relieves from the excess mucus formation. This juice is high on Vitamin C, vitamin A, iron, potassium, and antioxidants which also benefit the skin and hair health.

Remember

These five juices will be a blessing to your immune system and vital organs. Also remember, hydration, exercise, and a healthy diet play a very important role to keep your immune system up. While juicing may benefit your physical health, it is equally important to take care of your mental health. A healthy mind resides in a healthy body and vice versa!

Also Read: Significance of self screening in early detection of Breast Cancer explained by Dr Chandrani Mallik

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×