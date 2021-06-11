Borderline Personality Disorder: Major causes and how to help someone with BPD

Some people during this pandemic are suffering from major mental health issues and borderline personality disorder is one of them. So, Shaili Mehta Sonani, In-house Psychologist, Veda Rehab & Wellness, talks about its major causes and how to help someone with BPD for a better understanding.

With the ongoing pandemic caused by COVID 19 virus, some people are on the conjuncture of a variety of mental health disorders. And one of the most common ones has been Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). It’s one such mental health disorder that has been rising. BPD is a complex mental health disorder affecting the way one thinks and feels about themselves or others. It includes self-image issues, difficulty in managing behaviour and emotions, and a pattern of unstable relationships. Here are few major causes and the right way to help someone with the issue shared by Shaili Mehta Sonani, In-house Psychologist of Veda Rehab & Wellness.

Causes of BPD

Unfortunately, the exact cause of BPD is not known yet. However, experts believe that a variety of causes contribute to the development of BPD. These may include:

Genetics: Studies suggest that there is a genetic predisposition to the development of BPD. In many cases, people with BPD have an immediate relative with a mental health condition.

Environmental factors: Evidences suggest that there is a link between distressing childhood experiences and BPD. Such experiences may include parental insensitivity, emotional or physical neglect, early separation from caregivers and physical and abuse.

Neurological factors: Certain studies have found functional and structural differences in the brains of people with BPD.

How to Help Someone with BPD?

People with BPD tend to have major difficulties with relationships. However, with the right treatment and support, many people with BPD can get better and have more stable and rewarding relationships.

Here are a few ways how you can help someone with BPD: -

1-Recognise the signs and symptoms of BPD and understand that it is coming from a place of deep emotional pain.

2-Learn to take care of yourself first by finding support, managing stress, and taking care of your mental health.

3-Listen actively and try to make the person with BPD feel heard. 4-Focus on the emotions of the person, and not their words. 5-Avoid getting defensive in the face of criticisms and accusations and try your best to stay calm. 6-Encourage them to discover new interests or resume old hobbies. 7-Set and enforce healthy limits and boundaries. It will help your loved one to gain control over their behaviour and help them better handle their current situation with an important sense of structure. 8-Encourage your loved one with BPD to seek professional help.

