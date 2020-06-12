Botox Treatment: What are the common pros, cons and myths of it?

Botox Treatment: We have heard about it but many of us have several doubts and queries. If you too have, then read on.

As we age, we get wrinkles we cannot stop that as it is a natural thing. But with advanced technology, you can actually get away it. There are several anti-ageing, over-the-counter products and wrinkle treatment options available and being innovated. And there are several ways which can give you a kind of permanent solution like Botox. Botulinum toxin type A (Botox) cosmetic treatment has been getting a lot of popularity of late. It is apparently a safe and effective way to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.



In layman terms, it is a muscle relaxer made from bacteria and primarily used to treat dynamic wrinkles which are around the eyes, mouth, in between your eyebrows. It is an injection treatment and not a surgical treatment. It requires a few minutes and after 10-15 days you will see the results. Many people think that it is a bad idea to get this type of treatment done or not really helpful. There is a lot rumours around the same. And that's why we asked Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio Dr. Apratim Goel to share in detail about botox, especially its pros and cons and common myths.

Pros and cons of Botox:

There are no cons of Botulinum toxin, commonly known as Botox (which is a brand name and there are other brands siax, neuronox, Xeomin and more) if done by a trained injector. Having said that, minor side effects may occur when doing botulinum injections which is reversible and very much correctable hence, I say there are no cons.

Speaking of the pros, Botulinum toxin is used for aesthetic and medical conditions too. Aesthetically, the toxin can reduce frown lines, crows feet, worry lines on the forehead. It can also be used to slim the face and rejuvenate your neck. Medically, toxin helps in treating excessive sweating, muscle spasms, migraines, etc.

Myths about Botulinum toxin

Dr Goel explained, "There are too many myths that have made people refrain from this wonder molecule. Such a safe product with so many uses has been shunned or kept away because of the myths."

Myth # 1 – Botulinum toxin makes you look plastic/expressionless

Truth – Botulinum toxin if done in right doses cannot make you expressionless.

Myth # 2 – It is addictive

Truth – Botulinum toxin is not like a sedative drug that acts on your brain. It acts very locally on the muscles and relaxes the muscle contraction. You can do it once and never repeat again too. Most people repeat it because they love the result and how their appearance improved, not because it is addictive.

Myth # 3 – It is a poison

Truth – This myth has come from a historical news piece where botulinum was used as a poison. The drug we use today has the highest safety levels and cannot lead to any harmful effects.

Myth # 4 – It makes you look plump

Truth – Botox cannot plump up your face. That is the role of fillers.

Myth # 5 – It is meant for women

Truth – Aging occurs in both men and women. The desire to look young is in both. Botulinum works equally well for men and women.

