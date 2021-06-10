Brain boosting foods: 6 Foods you should eat regularly to boost your memory

Keeping your brain healthy and active is of the utmost importance. It is an integral part of your body that allows your body to function and perform all tasks. Here are 6 foods you should eat to boost the functioning and development of the brain.

Your brain is the most important organ of your body that controls all the functions of the body. Therefore, keeping it healthy and active is highly important that is key to living a healthy lifestyle. The brain controls the nervous system of your body, it gathers all the information and processes it, the brain allows you to move, feel, touch and store all the information that you have gathered for all these years. Hence, keeping your brain functioning is the most important for your body to function equally.

The food you eat daily plays a vital role in keeping you healthy from inside and out. Our food choices and lifestyle habits impact our body internally and keep it healthy and growing. Here we are going to talk about certain foods that will boost your memory and keep the functioning of your brain proper to prevent it from deteriorating over age.

Fish

Fatty fish or oily fish is something that is on top of the list for brain boosting foods simply because they are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Fish like salmon, trout and sardines or on top of the list for boosting brain functioning and memory. They are essential for storing memory and learning. They help improve mood swings as well.

Turmeric

This key ingredient used in a lot of Indian households as part of spices is useful for the brain essentially. The antioxidants present in turmeric powder help improve memory and it also helps in easing depression as it increases the serotonin level. Its active compound that is curcumin has strong anti-inflammatory properties that help the brain.

Broccoli

This dark and green vegetable often despised at the dinner table is packed with multiple nutrients and minerals including antioxidants. They are high in vitamin K which helps retain memory.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate includes a high amount of cocoa powder which is useful for brain boosting properties. The caffeine and antioxidants in dark chocolate help in learning and retaining memory. It is also a mood booster that instantly energizes you. The flavonoids in chocolate help protect the brain which is good for memory.

Nuts

Along with promoting a healthy heart, nuts are also linked to a healthy brain and boosting memory. Nuts such as walnuts are highly beneficial for the functioning of your brain and should be eaten daily.

Eggs

Eggs are such a versatile food and they are highly packed with several nutrients and minerals. The nutrients that help with boosting the brain include vitamins B6 and B12. These are important for proper brain functioning and development as well as regulating mood swings. Eggs can be eaten daily for breakfast.

