Brain Fog: Do you lack concentration & often forget things? Follow THESE easy tips to keep your brain healthy

If trivial things slip out of your mind like sand, brain fog is the reason why. Read up to know what is brain fog and the simple steps you can take to tackle it.

Do you walk into a room and forget what you actually walked in for? Do you mail the wrong person because you are thinking of someone else? Do you undertake a task and almost immediately forget what you were supposed to do? Chances are you are experiencing brain fog.

There is no denying that we are all slaves to a fast-paced and unhealthy lifestyle. Somewhere between increasing work hours and decreasing sleep hours, we have turned a deaf ear to our body’s well-being. Just like our body, our brain too experiences fatigue and hence we face episodes of ‘brain fog’.

So what is brain fog?

Now ‘brain fog’ isn’t a colloquial term. Brain fog isn’t a disorder in itself, it’s a general term used for a series of symptoms you are facing. It is also known as ‘baby brain’ and ‘brain fatigue’ by the medical fraternity. For adding more clarity, if you have issues such as short-term memory, lack of concentration and the inability to focus, know that your brain is tired. Taking into consideration the lifestyle we lead, seldom experiencing brain fog is normal and can be cured with simple lifestyle changes. But if you face brain fatigue on a daily basis then that’s the result of a nutritional deficiency or an underlying health issue. In this case, we suggest going to a medical practitioner as it is the right thing to do.

Small lifestyle changes can do wonders for fuzzy thinking and rather than relying on a superfood, we suggest a holistic approach. Listed below are all the steps you can take to combat brain fog and embrace a healthier brain that doesn’t zone out.

1. Adopt a good sleeping pattern

Sleeping is as important for your body’s well-being as eating clean and exercising. An average individual needs 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night for the brain to be well-rested. Avoid consuming coffee or tea right before you hit the sack. This will hamper the quality of your sleep.

2. Hydration is the key

Drinking a good amount of water will help your brain to get the required amount of energy and nutrients it needs to function well. Scientifically, you should divide your weight in pounds by two and consume that many ounces of water. Continue this regime for 66 days- that’s the amount of time your brain needs to build a habit.

3. A clean, balanced diet

If it isn’t good for your body, don’t put it in your mouth. Steer clear of processed food, excessive salt and additives. Load up on vitamin C, E and antioxidant-rich foods such as broccoli, red and yellow bell peppers and spinach- they prevent free radical damage to brain cells.

4. Avoid overstressing

Excessive stress will damage your brain function and too little stress will lead to boredom and depression. Find your sweet spot and manage your stress. Well-managed stress keeps us motivated and helps us attain our goals.

5. Prioritise exercise

Working out benefits both the structure of your body and the functioning of your brain. Keep in mind over-exercising will wear you out, balance it well with rest and relaxation.

Read More