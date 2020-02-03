Brain Function: Scientists can now decode how the brain influences behaviour and learning

In a recent research, scientists and medical professionals of University of New South Wales conducted an experiment on the mice and the reports state how our brain influences our behaviour. Read below to know more.

Technology and medicine have advanced with time and over the years, scientists have developed vaccines against various ailments. Still, some ailments cannot be treated medically. There are a few medicines for it, but those medicines can't cure the disease, and one such disease is the brain-related disease of Parkinson's. However, recently, scientists gave out some ray of hope for treating this disease, since they have made a major discovery about the way the brain influences behaviour.

In their research, they examined how neurons are involved in behaviour, learning and dysfunction. In a research conducted by the University of New South Wales(UNSW), Sydney, the scientist discovered that there are two types of neuronal circuits in the brain that acquire and update voluntary actions.

In a document published in the journal Science, the team of Miriam Matamales and Jay Bertran-Gonzalez, with UNSW Neuroscience Lab Director, Scientia Professor Bernard Balleine, wanted to understand and analyse the connection between main types of neurons found in the major area of the brain responsible for voluntary movement in animals and humans. As a part of their research, they conducted an experiment in which they observed mice while they learned new actions that led to a reward of food, then examined the activity of these neurons in large areas of the striatum- a major part of the brain.

They looked specifically at the activity of the two classes of neuron in this area – those expressing D1 or D2 types of dopamine receptors. And after thoroughly examining the mice, Professor Balleine stated: “You’ve got a neuron, the D1-neuron, that’s involved in acquiring and maintaining ongoing behaviour and another, the D2-neuron, that’s engaged in updating that behaviour when there are changes in the environment.”

When the team was studying these neurons, they found a high degree of interaction between them which happened locally, within the striatum itself. After this research, the extra understanding of the D1 and D2 neurons could have vital implications for medicine.

Conditions linked to basal ganglia function include Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease, Tourette syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Professor Balleine further concluded that with health conditions related to the basal ganglia, the striatum could be the new target area for medical intervention. “We believe these findings have the potential to re-target treatments of basal ganglia disorders to the striatum,” he said.

Read More