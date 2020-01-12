Brain Health: Avoid THESE unhealthy food items from the regular diet to improve your brain's agility

The food items which are said to be healthy are actually dangerous for our brain’s health. Read below to know more.

Research says the food items can also be detrimental to the health of our brain. Some of the foods are refined carbs, alcohol, artificial sweeteners, sugary drinks, processed foods, artificial trans fats, etc. These food items damage brain tissues, which can cause severe brain diseases. Some of them are also responsible for Alzheimer's disease. They even increase weight and are not healthy for diabetic people. So, refrain from the below-mentioned brain-damaging food items.

Sugary drinks

Sugary drinks are soda, sports drinks, energy drinks and fruit juice and others. High intake of these sugary drinks increases the risk of diabetes type 2, which causes Alzheimer's disease. Higher sugar levels in the blood can also increase the risk of dementia.

Refined carbs

Refined carbohydrates include sugars and highly processed grains like white flour. These types of carbs generally contain a high glycemic index. And our body digests them quickly, which causes a spike in our blood sugar and insulin levels.

Foods with high trans fats

Trans fats are a type of unsaturated fat, which are detrimental to the health of our brain. Natural trans fats like meat and dairy products are good for our health. But the artificial ones are not good at all. A high amount of trans fat tends to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Processed foods

Highly processed foods have high sugar content with added salt and fats. Examples of processed foods are chips, sweets, instant noodles, microwave popcorn, store-bought sauces and ready-made meals, etc. These food items which are high in calories and low in nutrients cause weight gain. This may have negative effects on brain health, which is responsible for tissue damage of the brain.

Aspartame

Aspartame, the artificial sweetener, is used in many sugar-free products. They promise to be good for weight loss and diabetic people. But the research found they affect behavioural and cognitive problems. Aspartame is made of phenylalanine, methanol and aspartic acid. It can cross the blood-brain barrier and might disrupt the production of neurotransmitters. It may also increase the brain's vulnerability to oxidative stress.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :Healthline

