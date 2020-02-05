Brain Immunity: US scientists find a new way to control our brain's resistance

A group of researchers in the US have found a new way to control the immune system of the brain. Read on to know more about this.

When immune cells cannot receive signals from the brain, they behave in a disorganised manner to counterattack infection. But scientists from the US recently researched on frogs and invented a new way to regulate the brain immunity system. The immune cells are present in us from our birth time which can react to the infection without having proper antibodies. A group of researchers at the Harvard University are currently studying the development of frog's embryos. Their study helped them to find out that brainless organisms don't get gathered at the point of the injury rather they get activated to provoke the malicious subsistence.



From the experiment, the conclusion derived was that macrophages cannot pass in the absence of the brain to eliminate germs and reduce the inflammation caused by infection. And this along with the improper signal activity of the immune system increases the sensitivity towards pathogens. Another different study in genetic expression showed a reduction in embryos without any chemical signalling substance, which is required for learning any skill.

The organisms showed to have not impacted the cells where a malicious subsistence is present. So, the researchers have found dopamine to be necessary to activate the migration process in the immune structures at the primary stage of the infection. They believe it can increase immunity. A group of volunteers in that study took the extract of fungus cordyceps for the research and the result showed to have increased the number of NK cells (leukocytes), which are a portion of the immune system.

