BRAT DIET: Here’s how you should follow this diet plan during diarrhoea

BRAT diet is the acronym of the foods that it consists of. This diet plan is recommended during diarrhoea or vomiting as it’s low in fats and proteins. Raw and uncooked foods are not allowed in this diet. So, here’s what you should know before starting the BRAT diet to improve bowel movements.

BRAT diet, also known as a bland diet, is recommended for diarrhoea or vomiting. This diet plan consists of four foods banana, rice, applesauce and toast. This diet consists of the foods which are easy to digest and low in fats and fibres. This diet insists of foods with a mild flavour, less acidic with few bowel movements. Raw and uncooked foods are not allowed in this diet.

The nutritional value of this diet plan is low for which it is necessary to get back to the regular diet plan after following BRAT diet for two to three days. BRAT diet allows the foods to have which are high in starchy carbohydrates and low in dietary fibre. These types of foods make the stool firm. They do not upset the stomach. They also don’t cause nausea as they are not spicy. So, let’s check out some of the facts about BRAT diet below.

Here's what you should know about BRAT diet plan during diarrhoea.

Is BRAT diet safe for children?

BRAT diet should not be continued for a long time as it’s low in fats and proteins. Proper foods appropriate for their age should also be given with the BRAT diet to prevent the lacking of essential nutrients.

Foods to avoid in BRAT diet

1- Spicy and high-flavoured foods like onions, garlic, hot sauces etc.

2- Fried and fatty foods like meat.

3- Dairy products like milk, cheese.

4- Any sugary foods like cookies, cakes, candy, cold drinks, ice creams, etc.

BRAT diet for toddlers

Children with diarrhoea or vomiting must be introduced to ORS initially. If the baby is being breastfed then you can continue with it. After liquids wait for further symptoms, then start the BRAT diet. Following foods and drinks can be eaten:

Coconut water/milk formula.

Dry toast or mashed potato.

Mashed banana or cooked veggies.

Rice with boiled lentils.

Broth or soups.

BRAT diet for adults

Once you feel you can tolerate liquid during diarrhoea then have coconut water, apple juice and broth. Once you start tolerating liquids then start having bland foods like banana, rice, apple sauce, dry toast, etc. After 24 to 48 hours, you can resume your normal diet, but avoid spicy and fried foods to keep the stomach on rest.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More